Dubai, UAE – As universities in the UAE resume in-person learning, De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai returns to campus on Monday, 27 April on the back of a series of student-first measures introduced during the period of regional uncertainty. These include no-penalty resits, automatic coursework extensions and a scholarship of up to 100% for GCC and UAE students affected by the current situation.

DMU Dubai has also confirmed it will make offers to prospective students based on predicted grades, following the cancellation of international examinations across the UAE. The decision ensures that disruption does not cost students their place at university.

Professor Simon Bradbury, Provost and Pro Vice-Chancellor International, said: "Dubai and the UAE have shown, once again, why it is one of the world's most resilient places. Our students and staff never stopped. They adapted, they engaged and they kept going - and that spirit reflects the environment they are studying in. We are grateful for the clear direction provided by KHDA and the UAE leadership. We return to campus on Monday with great confidence in the road ahead, committed to ensuring every student has the support, the experience and the opportunities they came here for."

DMU Dubai returns to campus with nearly 80% of its student body resuming in-person learning. For students not yet ready to return, the university's Global Classroom infrastructure ensures full parity of experience between on-campus and online students, with both cohorts learning together in real time.

Applications to DMU Dubai have seen a significant uptick recently, with a five fold increase week on week and now tracking just behind levels seen in February, a signal of growing confidence in Dubai as a destination for higher education.

About De Montfort University (DMU)

DMU is a university of creativity and innovation in the heart of Leicester. We are distinguished by our life-changing research, dynamic international partnerships, vibrant links with business and our commitment to excellence in learning, teaching and the student experience. We celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our staff, students and all our partnerships. Our global presence includes DMU Dubai, our international campus offering the same high-quality education in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing cities.