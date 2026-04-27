Abu Dhabi: Danat Al Emarat Women and Children’s Hospital, part of the M42 group, has successfully performed a minimally invasive fetoscopic keyhole repair for spina bifida, the first-ever procedure of this kind at the hospital. Unlike traditional open fetal surgery used in similar cases, this advanced in utero procedure was completed using a minimally invasive approach.

This achievement marks a significant advancement in maternal and fetal care in the UAE, expanding in-country capability to manage complex prenatal conditions and reducing the need for families to seek treatment abroad.

Spina bifida is a congenital condition in which a baby’s spine and spinal cord do not close properly during early pregnancy. It affects approximately 1 in every 1,000 pregnancies globally and, in severe cases, can lead to lifelong disability, including paralysis and neurological complications. Evidence shows that repairing the defect before birth improves mobility and reduces the need for postnatal surgery to treat hydrocephalus, a serious condition caused by fluid buildup in the brain.

Previously, such procedures have been performed through open uterine surgery, which requires a larger abdominal incision. Although effective in treating the condition, the technique involves a more extensive recovery for the mother and careful management of future pregnancies. The introduction of the fetoscopic approach at Danat Al Emarat marks a significant step forward in treating complex conditions before birth. Performed through small keyhole incisions with specialized instruments and high-definition imaging, the technique reduces surgical impact on the mother, supports faster recovery and preserves uterine integrity while maintaining the intended fetal outcomes.

Dr. Summia Zaher, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital, said: “Introducing fetoscopic fetal surgery to the UAE means families facing complex diagnoses can access advanced care at a critical moment, without the added burden of travelling abroad. It also enables greater continuity of care, with patients supported by the same specialised teams before, during and after treatment.”

The complex five-hour procedure was carried out by Dr. Ghalia Almahri, Consultant and Department Head of Fetal Medicine at Danat Al Emarat, and a multidisciplinary team of maternal-fetal medicine specialists, pediatric neurosurgeons, anesthesiologists and neonatal experts.

Dr. Ghalia Almahri said: “Fetal intervention can change the course of a child’s life before birth. The ability to perform this repair fetoscopically reflects how far specialized care has advanced in the UAE, enabling less invasive treatment for complex conditions. It sets a new benchmark for fetal surgery and the outcomes we can achieve.”

Available in only a limited number of highly specialized centers worldwide, minimally invasive fetal spinal repair represents the forefront of maternal and fetal surgery. Its introduction at Danat Al Emarat reflects M42’s approach to combining advanced clinical expertise, technology and multidisciplinary care to deliver complex interventions locally. The milestone also aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family, reinforcing ongoing investment in specialized care that supports families from diagnosis through delivery.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, an M42 company, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Mazar Masud

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

M: +971 52 593 5926

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae

M: +971 509555076