Muscat: The Public Transport Company, Mwasalat, has invited bids for the Framework agreement for the supply and delivery of electric and diesel city buses and coaches for its Fleet Modernization Programme.

The annual report of Vision 2040 highlights the integration of the transport sector with the national urban strategy, including the expansion of public bus services between Muscat and the cities of Sohar, Al Buraimi, and Abu Dhabi, and from Muscat to Al Buraimi, a bus line from Muscat to Nizwa, with approximately four trips per day in each direction.

Mwasalat invited eligible and qualified bidders to participate in an open tender for the purchase of buses and coaches under its Fleet Modernization Programme (2026-2028).

The scope includes manufacture, supply, delivery, testing, commissioning, training, warranty support, and long-term spare parts availability, in accordance with the specified technical, commercial, and regulatory requirements.

The tender documents can be purchased until May 24, while the last date for the submission of documents is June 14.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) recently unveiled plans to design a digital ticketing platform for scheduled public transport.

MTCIT, through a consultancy, is evaluating current public transport services in the Sultanate, both within and between major cities, and neighboring countries.

The study will focus on bus route analysis, scheduling, ridership data, and service coverage, as well as intercity network coverage and cost.

Additionally, the consultant will be responsible for analyzing demographic and geographic data to identify areas of potential growth and the need for additional services, in alignment with the structural plans, including the one for Greater Muscat and other cities, and with mobility and transport data and analysis, which can be used by the consultant

This evaluation will involve a comprehensive analysis of potential routes, including the identification of key destinations, stops, service frequency, Omanization, fleet age, and added value elements.

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