Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — U.S.-based Utopai Studios and China-based Huace Film & TV Co. Ltd. today announced a partnership under which Huace will use PAI, Utopai Studios’ cinematic storytelling artificial general intelligence, as its core engine for long-form narrative creation. Built and extensively trained for the entertainment industry, PAI will empower Huace to elevate its content development, creative iteration, and global localization at an unprecedented scale.



Huace has made a massive annual usage commitment to PAI across its production operations, and the companies have also entered into a usage-based revenue-sharing arrangement. The agreement is a key step in Utopai Studios’ international expansion and sets up a strong partnership at the scale of a major global content business. As enterprise customers place greater scrutiny on customization, privacy, and security, Utopai Studios is built to support company-specific requirements across regions and regulatory environments.



One of China’s leading film and television companies, Huace has built a business spanning film and television development, production, distribution and related entertainment operations. Its overseas distribution covers more than 200 countries and regions, and it has established channels or dedicated distribution presences across more than 20 international new media platforms, including Netflix and YouTube. With one of the world’s largest TV IP libraries, Huace also brings a level of content scale that points to the opportunity for PAI to help unlock new development, adaptation and production workflows across major media portfolios.



The partnership follows Huace’s rigorous evaluation of available AI models, where the studio sought a solution that transcends the fragmented landscape of standard video generators and point-solution editing tools.



“Huace approached this opportunity with a clear view of what matters for a media company building for the future,” said Zhao Yifang, Founder and Chairwoman of Huace Group. “We looked closely at the available models in the market and were not looking for a generation tool alone. We wanted a platform that could better support narrative quality, creative control, continuity and real production workflows from development through delivery. PAI stood out in that regard. Its long-form capabilities, end-to-end value and professional orientation made Utopai Studios the right partner for us. Our decision to work with Utopai reflects the power of PAI and the value of technology designed for long-form creative workflows.”



PAI is Utopai Studios’ flagship cinematic storytelling agentic system, engineered specifically for the complexities of long-form media. Unlike conventional AI tools, PAI has been rigorously trained on cinematic language and narrative continuity. Earlier this month, Utopai Studios expanded PAI with an update that introduced three-minute 4K video generation, to help maintain absolute consistency across shots and scenes, and advanced multi-shot sequencing capabilities designed to set the gold standard for long-form narrative creation.



About Utopai Studios

Utopai Studios is an original IP and cinematic production studio shaped by masters of industry. The company creates and scales untold stories by pairing proprietary technology, including PAI, its cinematic storytelling artificial general intelligence, with real production workflows to bring ambitious projects to market. As storytelling evolves beyond passive viewing into experiences that are increasingly adaptive, participatory, personal and global in reach, Utopai Studios is building a different kind of studio designed to protect authorship, sustain narrative in the age of generative AI, and open new possibilities for creators and audiences. The company’s international footprint includes Utopai East, its wholly owned subsidiary in Korea, and Utopai GmbH in Germany, reflecting its expanding presence across key global markets. For more information, visit www.utopaistudios.com.

About Huace

Huace is a publicly listed Chinese film and television company with businesses spanning film and television development, production, distribution and related entertainment operations. The company has built its international business over more than two decades, with overseas distribution covering more than 200 countries and regions, and channels or dedicated distribution presences across more than 20 international new media platforms, including Netflix and YouTube.

Contact:

Basmah Ali

Global Think Group

basmah@globalthinkgroup.com

Yaser AlSalah

Global Think Group

yaser@globalthinkgroup.com