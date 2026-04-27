Madinah – In a significant advancement for the region’s healthcare sector, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Madinah has announced the launch of the first Radiation Therapy Center of its kind in the region. This milestone enhances access to advanced oncology care and eliminates the need for patients to travel outside Madinah for treatment.

The establishment of this center addresses a long-standing gap in cancer care services, as patients previously had to seek radiation therapy in other cities—often facing considerable physical, emotional, and financial burdens alongside their families.

The center is equipped with state-of-the-art radiation therapy technology, including the Varian TrueBeam LINAC linear accelerator, which enables highly precise targeting of tumors while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. Radiation therapy is utilized in more than 60% of cancer cases, whether as a primary treatment, in conjunction with surgery (pre- or post-operative), or combined with chemotherapy. This advanced technology enhances treatment accuracy, reduces side effects, and, in some cases, shortens the duration of treatment.

The facility provides treatment for a wide range of cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, brain, and head and neck tumors, as well as other solid malignancies—positioning it as a comprehensive oncology center within the city.

The center is supported by a multidisciplinary team of specialists in oncology and radiation therapy, bringing together international expertise across medical oncology, radiation oncology, radiology, surgery, and medical physics. This integrated approach ensures the development of individualized, evidence-based treatment plans aligned with the latest international standards.

Dr. Nezar Khalifa, CEO of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Madinah, stated:

"The launch of this center reflects Fakeeh Care Group’s commitment to delivering advanced, patient-centered healthcare services in line with the highest international standards. Our priority is to enhance patients’ quality of life by providing comprehensive care closer to home."

He added:

"Oncology patients in Madinah no longer need to travel long distances to access radiation therapy. They can now receive advanced, high-quality treatment within a fully integrated medical environment that supports them throughout their care journey."

This milestone represents a significant contribution to the region’s healthcare infrastructure, improving access to early diagnosis and advanced treatment, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.