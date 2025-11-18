The company also expanded its managed fleet with the addition of a Challenger 650

Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, has announced the addition of a Gulfstream G650 to its expanding charter fleet. The inclusion of the G650 – one of the most sought-after ultra-long-range business jets in the world – reflects DCAF’s continued commitment to offering clients high-performance aircraft that combine speed, comfort and global reach.

DCAF has also expanded its managed fleet with the addition of a Bombardier Challenger 650.

The charter fleet expansion comes at a time of significant growth in the Middle East’s business aviation sector.

According to a recent market study of the Middle East & Africa jet-charter-services sector, the market is projected to grow from approximately USD 0.63 billion in 2025 to about USD 1.04 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 10.7%.

This strong expansion is being driven by rising demand for ultra-long-range charter missions, increasing numbers of HNWIs and corporate travellers in the region, upgrade and renewal of charter fleets and enhanced connectivity.

Furthermore, Dubai South’s Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) saw private jet movements increase by 15% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024. The growth is also driven due to the significant inflows of millionaires in recent years, with wealth-migration studies reporting several thousand new millionaires relocating to the UAE in 2024–25.

“The addition of the Gulfstream G650 to our charter fleet is a significant milestone for DCAF and a direct response to the escalating demand for ultra-long-range business travel in the region,” said Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim. “The G650’s exceptional speed, range and unparalleled cabin comfort align perfectly with our mission to offer our clients the very best in private aviation. As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global hub for finance, commerce and leisure, we are proud to provide an aircraft that meets the highest expectations in terms of range, reliability and sophistication.”

The Gulfstream G650 is widely recognized as a benchmark for performance and comfort in the business aviation industry. With a range of up to 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km) and cruising speed of Mach 0.925, the G650 is capable of connecting Dubai to virtually any major city non-stop, including Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Singapore and Auckland. The aircraft’s spacious cabin, advanced avionics and low cabin altitude deliver superior passenger experience, ideal for business executives, government officials and HNWIs seeking unparalleled performance and comfort.

“Our clients’ travel needs are evolving rapidly, with an increasing emphasis on non-stop intercontinental flights and bespoke itineraries,” added Mr. Ostheimer. “The G650 enables us to offer exceptional reach and comfort for clients flying from Dubai to global destinations without layovers, saving time and enhancing privacy.”

The newly added Gulfstream G650 offers a spacious cabin that comfortably seats up to 15 passengers, with configurations that include fully lie-flat beds for maximum comfort on long-haul flights. Onboard amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi and satellite communications, ensuring passengers stay connected and efficient throughout their journey. The aircraft’s low cabin altitude of just 3,000 feet at cruising level helps reduce fatigue and jet lag, enhancing overall well-being during extended flights. Complementing the luxurious experience are bespoke catering options and a fully personalized in-flight service, managed by DCAF’s dedicated VIP crew, delivering an exceptional level of care and attention to detail.

With the addition of the G650, DCAF will also provide line and base maintenance services for the aircraft, further expanding its maintenance capabilities and reinforcing its position as a full-service business aviation provider.

The G650 joins DCAF’s growing charter fleet, which currently includes a Global 7500, Global XRS and a Pilatus PC-12.

All aircraft under the DCAF umbrella benefit from the group’s stringent safety culture, boasting over 40,000 incident-free flight hours. DCAF is also one of only two IS-BAH Stage 3 certified FBOs in the Middle East, further underscoring its commitment to excellence in ground handling and aircraft operations.

For more information on the G650 charter or other aircraft in DCAF’s fleet, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae, email charter@dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

DCAF is a joint venture between Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group and Stuttgart-based DC Aviation Group.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim’s strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sqm and 7,500 sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,000 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700 sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

