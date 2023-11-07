Dubai, UAE – DarGlobal, the luxury international real estate developer, today announced its contract with Stromek Emirates Foundations to execute the shoring, excavation, and piling works on its DG1 project. This comes on the heels of the launch of the development earlier in May this year.

Founded in 1994, Stromek Emirates Foundations is one of the leading specialized contractors in mechanical foundations within the construction industry. Having established a strong track record of successful projects and engineering expertise, they have cemented their reputation within the UAE and share a longstanding partnership with DarGlobal. With a portfolio of over 750 projects across the Gulf region, they also facilitated the enabling works for DarGlobal’s highly anticipated W Residences development.

"We are excited to collaborate with Stromek Emirates Foundations, a company that mirrors our commitment to excellence and quality," said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of DarGlobal. "This partnership not only reinforces our endeavor to provide a bespoke luxury living experience but also to deliver the project on time, thereby living up to the trust our clients have placed in us."

DG1 is designed to offer the highest standards of luxury living - located in Dubai's bustling Business Bay, it provides extraordinary views of the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, standing out for its unique architecture among properties along the canal.

About Dar Global

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Middle East and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain.

Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (based outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC ("DAARE"), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,300 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.3 billion.

The company intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts' revenue streams stabilize. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens and London.

Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023.

