Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Further to the Full Year Results for 2025 issued on 11 March 2026, Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, reports a Return on Equity (‘ROE’) of 17.3% for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 (‘FY25’). This performance places the Group among the highest-returning listed developers in the UK and Europe.

The result reflects the strength of Dar Global’s model: a geographically diversified portfolio combined with an asset-light approach that enables disciplined capital deployment while limiting balance sheet exposure.

This model has supported rapid scaling, with the Group’s portfolio reaching approximately US$23 billion in GDV, alongside continued expansion into key markets, the launch of new development platforms, and the introduction of asset management capabilities.

Importantly, this performance positions Dar Global to navigate a more uncertain and demanding market environment ahead, with the flexibility, liquidity, and execution discipline required to continue delivering value.

Ziad El Chaar, Chief Executive Officer of Dar Global, said: " We are reporting a sector-leading ROE of 17.3%, reflecting the strength of our strategy and execution. Over the past year, we have scaled the business to a portfolio of US$23 billion in GDV while maintaining financial discipline and operational efficiency. These results are not only a reflection of past performance, but a clear indication that Dar Global is well-positioned for the market conditions ahead. Our model gives us the flexibility to adapt, the resilience to withstand volatility, and the ability to continue creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For more information, please visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

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Reem Altajer | Mustapha Al Tayech

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