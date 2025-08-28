Sharjah, UAE – Dar Alwd Construction (DAW), one of the Sharjah’s leading infrastructure and development companies, announced significant progress on major projects across the Eastern Province, underscoring its role in enhancing connectivity, sustainability, and quality of life in Khorfakkan and Kalba.

The portfolio of works demonstrates DAW’s versatility and impact. In Khorfakkan, the company is delivering large-scale road construction and infrastructure upgrades, including the West Ring Road, Upgrading of corniche road, project and the refurbishment of key connecting routes, designed to ease congestion and support industrial and residential growth. In Khorfakkan, DAW is advancing community-focused developments, including public recreation facilities such as jogging tracks, integrated with upgraded utilities and roadworks. Meanwhile in Al Ghail in Kalba, DAW is preparing comprehensive infrastructure for future residential and commercial areas, including internal roads, pedestrian accesses laying the foundation for long-term urban transformation.

"These projects reflect more than construction milestones they represent an investment in the future of Sharjah’s Eastern Province," said Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW. "By combining infrastructure delivery with sustainable practices, we are helping to create communities that are more connected, resilient, and prepared for growth."

Sustainability has been embedded across all sites. DAW’s approach includes eco-friendly installations, the use of recycled materials, and engineering solutions tailored to the geographic challenges of the region. This focus ensures that infrastructure not only serves immediate needs but also supports Sharjah’s long-term environmental and economic ambitions.

"Our Eastern Province portfolio illustrates DAW’s ability to manage diverse, complex projects from major highways to recreational spaces while maintaining a consistent commitment to sustainability and excellence," added Abdul Rahman. “We are proud to play a role in shaping a region that balances development with environmental responsibility."

By driving forward these strategic projects, DAW continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner in Sharjah’s growth story, delivering infrastructure that aligns with both the emirate’s vision and the daily needs of its communities.

About Dar Alwd Construction:

