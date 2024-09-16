Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Danfoss Saudi Arabia has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Imam Mohamed bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh, marking a significant step toward strengthening collaboration in research, education, and talent development in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The MoU, signed on behalf of the university by Dr. Nashmi Alrasheedi, Dean of the College of Engineering, reflects a commitment to enhancing technical knowledge exchange and fostering Saudi talent. This partnership will focus on various initiatives, including joint research projects, conferences, seminars, and workshops in academic and research fields. Additionally, the agreement includes the exchange of knowledge resources, e-learning, and digital scientific materials, as well as sharing scientific, academic, and technical expertise. Both organizations will collaborate on programs aimed at improving institutional performance, planning, and developing faculty members' skills.

Following the signing of the MoU, Danfoss held a seminar attended by the College of Engineering students on the topic of "Influential Parameters on the Stability of Heat Exchanger Control," led by Danfoss global expert Miha Bobic, Head of Building Controls, who traveled to Saudi Arabia specifically for this occasion.

Dr. Mohammad Alyamani, Director General for International Collaboration and Communication at Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with Danfoss Saudi Arabia to advance research and foster innovation. This MoU is a key milestone in enhancing the academic and technical capabilities of our students and faculty. By partnering with industry leaders like Danfoss, we aim to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a knowledge-based economy while preparing our future leaders to drive sustainable growth in the Kingdom.”

Danfoss Saudi Arabia remains deeply committed to empowering young Saudi talents with essential knowledge and skills. Last year, the company launched the Junior Employee Development Program in Saudi Arabia, aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation of Saudi leaders. As part of this initiative, Danfoss has already employed five Saudi nationals and continues to collaborate closely with leading Saudi universities, including Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, to further these goals.

Murad Abu-Salimah, Key Account Senior Advisor at Danfoss Climate Solutions Saudi Arabia, emphasized the importance of this partnership:

“By focusing on the employment and development of Saudi nationals, we are not only preparing individuals for success but also supporting the nation’s ambition to foster local talent and create a vibrant, ambitious society. We are proud to work closely with prestigious universities, such as IMSIU, in promoting the sustainable engineering solutions Danfoss offers, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030.”

The MoU between Danfoss and Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University symbolizes a shared commitment to driving progress through innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration, ultimately contributing to the Kingdom’s broader socio-economic and sustainability goals.

