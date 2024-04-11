One baby girl and one baby boy were born during the first few hours of Eid Al Fitr

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, celebrated Eid Al Fitr with the arrival of two newborns – one girl and one boy.

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said, “At Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, we were lucky to welcome two newborns on Eid Al Fitr, doubling the joy of the happy parents. Of the babies born, one was a boy and one was a girl, with one being an Emirati national. With the continuous support and effort of our team of obstetricians, pediatricians, neonatologists, midwives and nurses, Danat Al Emarat Hospital continues to provide newborns and their families with the best possible care and services,” continued Al Naqbi.

The Al Matroshi family from the United Arab Emirates, was the first family to welcome their new baby boy. Born at 06:11 am, he was in good health and weighed 2.66 kg. The parents named him Mohamed.

On this special day, at 09:55 am, a second newborn was delivered at Danat Al Emarat Hospital from the Arsenio family weighing 3.4 kg. The parents named her Leonor. "Having our daughter be born on Eid Al Fitr is a wonderful occasion for us. We would like to express our profound gratitude to the team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for their attentiveness and support. Our baby girl has arrived, and the whole family is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” said Skye Edwards Arsenio, father of the newborn.

In line with the Eid Al Fitr celebrations, Danat Al Emarat Hospital distributed flowers and chocolates to all patients and children who were celebrating at the hospital.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, an M42 company, is a world-class specialty women and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com