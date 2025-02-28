Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Health Insurance Company- Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced their official working hours for its branches during the holy month of Ramadan. The new working hours include the implementation of a new system divided into morning and evening working periods.

Daman will adopt a two-shift work system effective from Monday the 3rd of March, at its main branch in Abu Dhabi, as well as its branches in Al Ain and Musaffah. The working hours from Monday to Thursday will be from 9:00AM to 3:00PM and then from 8:00PM to 11:00PM after Iftar. On Fridays, the working hours will be from 9:00AM to 12:00PM. All branches will remain closed during the weekends.

This initiative underscores Daman’s unwavering dedication to meeting the diverse needs of its customers, by adjusting its working hours to ensure uninterrupted and efficient customer service during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to over 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.