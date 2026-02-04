Paramount Hotel Dubai, Paramount Hotel Midtown, DAMAC Maison Aykon City, alongside the brand’s legacy DAMAC Maison properties, have all been honoured, reinforcing their growing influence within Dubai’s lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality landscape.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Hospitality continues to strengthen its position as leaders in luxury, lifestyle and experience-led hospitality, driven by consistent industry recognition across their growing portfolio.

DAMAC Hospitality, which includes DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, secured over 30 prestigious accolades across some of the region’s most respected hospitality platforms, reflecting excellence in hotel performance, brand innovation, wellness, leadership, sustainability, dining and nightlife. These recognitions underscore the group’s commitment to creating immersive, design-led and emotionally engaging hospitality experiences.

The portfolio has been recognised across leading industry platforms including the Hotel & Catering Big Nightlife Awards, Leaders in Hospitality Awards, Hotelier Middle East, Arabia Travel Awards, Zenith Awards, DET and the Hozpitality Excellence Awards. The accolades celebrate achievements spanning guest experience, operational excellence, innovation, team performance and sustainability.

Paramount Hotel Dubai, Paramount Hotel Midtown, DAMAC Maison Aykon City, alongside the brand’s legacy DAMAC Maison properties, have all been honoured, reinforcing their growing influence within Dubai’s lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality landscape. Each recognition reflects not only operational success, but the emotional connection these hotels create through storytelling, design and elevated guest engagement.

Leadership recognition has been a defining pillar across the portfolio, with senior executives acknowledged at platforms such as the Fluxx Awards ME for excellence in leadership, culture and innovation. Members of the DAMAC Hospitality leadership team continue to feature among the industry’s most influential figures, shaping the future direction of hospitality in the region and beyond.

“These recognitions are a powerful reflection of the people behind the brand their creativity, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Dean Rossilli, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Hospitality. “Each award reinforces our belief in building hospitality experiences that are not only commercially successful but culturally relevant and emotionally engaging for our guests.”

With continued investment in leadership, lifestyle concepts and immersive storytelling, DAMAC Hospitality remain focused on redefining modern hospitality, setting new benchmarks across the region and expanding their influence within the global hospitality narrative.

Notable recognitions and awards received in 2025 include: