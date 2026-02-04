PHOTO
- Paramount Hotel Dubai, Paramount Hotel Midtown, DAMAC Maison Aykon City, alongside the brand’s legacy DAMAC Maison properties, have all been honoured, reinforcing their growing influence within Dubai’s lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality landscape.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Hospitality continues to strengthen its position as leaders in luxury, lifestyle and experience-led hospitality, driven by consistent industry recognition across their growing portfolio.
DAMAC Hospitality, which includes DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, secured over 30 prestigious accolades across some of the region’s most respected hospitality platforms, reflecting excellence in hotel performance, brand innovation, wellness, leadership, sustainability, dining and nightlife. These recognitions underscore the group’s commitment to creating immersive, design-led and emotionally engaging hospitality experiences.
The portfolio has been recognised across leading industry platforms including the Hotel & Catering Big Nightlife Awards, Leaders in Hospitality Awards, Hotelier Middle East, Arabia Travel Awards, Zenith Awards, DET and the Hozpitality Excellence Awards. The accolades celebrate achievements spanning guest experience, operational excellence, innovation, team performance and sustainability.
Paramount Hotel Dubai, Paramount Hotel Midtown, DAMAC Maison Aykon City, alongside the brand’s legacy DAMAC Maison properties, have all been honoured, reinforcing their growing influence within Dubai’s lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality landscape. Each recognition reflects not only operational success, but the emotional connection these hotels create through storytelling, design and elevated guest engagement.
Leadership recognition has been a defining pillar across the portfolio, with senior executives acknowledged at platforms such as the Fluxx Awards ME for excellence in leadership, culture and innovation. Members of the DAMAC Hospitality leadership team continue to feature among the industry’s most influential figures, shaping the future direction of hospitality in the region and beyond.
“These recognitions are a powerful reflection of the people behind the brand their creativity, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Dean Rossilli, Senior Vice President of DAMAC Hospitality. “Each award reinforces our belief in building hospitality experiences that are not only commercially successful but culturally relevant and emotionally engaging for our guests.”
With continued investment in leadership, lifestyle concepts and immersive storytelling, DAMAC Hospitality remain focused on redefining modern hospitality, setting new benchmarks across the region and expanding their influence within the global hospitality narrative.
Notable recognitions and awards received in 2025 include:
- DET Sustainability Awards 2025 – Winner – Dubai Sustainable Tourism Gold Stamp, Paramount Hotel Midtown
- Professional Beauty Awards 2025 – Winner – City Spa of the Year & Marketing Campaign of the Year , PAUSE Spa, Paramount Hotel Midtown
- Leaders in Hospitality Awards 2025 – Winner – Rising Star of the Industry, Owen Mbabvu, Paramount Hotel Dubai
- Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 – Top 10% Worldwide, Paramount Hotel Dubai
- Big Nightlife Awards 2025 – Winner – Best Off-Beat Nightlife Venue, Flashback Speakeasy
- Middle East Awards 2025 – Nicholas Chalmers, GM of the Year (City Hotel), Finalist, Paramount Hotel Dubai
- Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards 2025 - Commended Female Chef of the Year – Aye Ngon Phu,
- Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards 2025 – Head Chef of the Year, Htet Naing Aung
- Hotel & Catering Big Nightlife Awards 2025 – Bar Team of the Year, Malibu Sky Lounge
- Hotelier Middle East Awards 2025 – Best Security Person of the Year, Amgad Youssef
- Fluxx Awards ME 2025 - Strategic Growth Leader of the Year, Dean Rossilli, SVP DAMAC Hospitality
- Hotel & Catering | Leaders in Hospitality Awards 2025 – Hospitality Real Estate Pioneers, DAMAC Hotels and Resorts
- DET Digital Reputation Awards 2025 - Top Performer in Digital Reputation, DAMAC MAISON Cour Jardin
- Hozpitality Middle East Excellence Awards 2025 – Best 5-Star Hotel Apartments of the Year, DAMAC Maison Aykon City
- Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2025 – Best Boutique Hotel, DAMAC Maison Mall Street