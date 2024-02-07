Central Park, District Park and Picnic Park bring multiple family entertainment, sports, and recreation offerings.

Retail offerings at DAMAC Hills 2 now include a Community Mall with Carrefour, a nursery, Brands for Less, and Starbucks, among others.

Dubai, UAE – DAMAC Hills 2, the premier residential community in Dubai, has unveiled a line-up of new and enhanced amenities that will elevate the living experience for its residents, offering a distinctive Californian coastal vibe.

Set against the expansive DAMAC Hills 2 community backdrop, these new amenities bring an exciting new experience in community living to Dubai and provide residents and visitors with a lifestyle that combines relaxation, recreation, and natural beauty.

DAMAC Hills 2 becomes the first residential community in the UAE to house a bird aviary. Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to discover the wonders of nature with a captivating bird aviary that hosts a diverse range of species, including Glossy Ibis, Sun Conures, Vulturine Guineafowl, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Western bronze-naped Pigeons, Splendid Starlings, Blackcap Babblers, Lemon Doves, and Black-bellied Sandgrouse.

Split across three zones, DAMAC Hills 2 features impressive offerings crafted to entertain and engage residents of all ages. The community, which currently houses more than 30,000 residents, features Central Park, District Park, and Picnic Park, bringing something unique across all the twelve months of the year.

Central Park consists of three main areas: the Water Town, Sports Town, and Pavilion. In Water Town, residents can enjoy the laid-back Californian vibes of Malibu Beach. Named after its predecessor, Malibu Bay, in the developer’s first master community, DAMAC Hills, this water feature offers a wave pool, splash pads, and a lazy river.

Malibu Beach also includes VIP and regular cabanas, a big-screen TV, a juice bar, a beach volleyball court, a surround sound system, and a DJ booth. The Sports Town is a hub for recreational and sports activities. Multiple sports pitches have been built across the community, including facilities for football, tennis, basketball, and cricket, open spaces for yoga, a jogging and cycling track, and zones for other fitness activities. In addition to these, the community offers an outdoor cinema, a dog park, and a petting farm.

The Pavilion area is open with open grass space that can host kids' play activities, BBQ pits, a maze, and giant chess and snakes & ladders games.

In addition to this, the community mall is now fully occupied, boasting a Carrefour, Starbucks, diverse restaurants, and various retail outlets such as Brands for Less. A nursery within the community ensures convenient access to quality education and childcare services.

"We are committed to continuously enhancing the living experience for residents and visitors at DAMAC Hills 2. These new amenities reflect our commitment to creating a welcoming and thriving community in Dubai. Introducing these exceptional amenities further solidifies our dedication to providing a harmonious blend of luxury, leisure, and convenience," said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC.

Launched in 2014, DAMAC Hills 2 came close after the successful opening of DAMAC’s first master community, DAMAC Hills. The developer launched its third master development in Dubai — DAMAC Lagoons in late 2021.

