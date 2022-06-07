Starting today, June 7, the DAMAC Cares campaign is running for three weeks across DAMAC Communities and properties in the UAE

The new campaign is aimed to proactively listen to and get closer to clients by giving them an opportunity to voice out and share feedback about their living experience

Dubai, UAE — In continuation of its commitment to customer satisfaction and happiness, the region’s leading luxury real estate developer DAMAC Properties has launched its third DAMAC Cares campaign aimed to address all customer issues.

Headed by the Customer Relations Management Department, the campaign will run from today, June 7, to June 26 and will features kiosks placed in multiple locations across the company’s property portfolio in the UAE.

Customers and residents will be invited to voice concerns or issues they may be facing to the DAMAC team members at these stations. Residents and investors are also invited to visit the stand to offer feedback on various aspects of the DAMAC living experience, in a bid to further enhance customer satisfaction.

“Customer satisfaction has always been, and will continue to be of primary focus for DAMAC. The Customer Relations and Community Management departments continuously strive to offer the ease of services for our all our stakeholders through programmes such as DAMAC Cares to ensure the comfort, convenience and hassle-free community living experience for our residents and investors,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC.

As part of the schedule this year, the campaign will organise activities for children such as ice cream trucks and bouncing castles at the community parks and other public arenas such as the Malibu Bay at DAMAC Hills.

DAMAC customers visiting the DAMAC Cares stands will also be able to learn about useful features available to them on the DAMAC Living App.

Increasing the Happiness Quotient

Early this year, DAMAC put in place the Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) programme to ensure that residents are protected against inconveniences caused by systems such as air-conditioning, plumbing, and electrical nuances. A free-of-charge maintenance service, these programmes are built to instantly address any flaw in the system, and prevent future breakdowns.

In addition to programmes tailored for the comfort of residents, DAMAC also regularly engages with customers through community fun, fitness and family events.

“We believe that through this campaign we will be able to develop and maintain personal connections with our customers by responding to and resolving all complaints, issues and inputs in a quick and transparent manner,” adds McLoughlin.

