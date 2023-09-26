Cairo, Egypt: Daftra, one of the leading cloud-based ERP system providers in Saudi Arabia & Egypt, has announced its most recent expansion to the UAE & GCC markets. This comes in light of its remarkable achievements within Egypt & KSA, enabling over 50,000 business owners to seamlessly manage their operations. With an established portfolio, Daftra has successfully acquired over 25,000 businesses in KSA only, cementing its position across a diverse range of sectors such as e-commerce & retail, business services, logistics & supply chain, healthcare and more.

Daftra launched in 2017 as an ERP System providing SMEs with fully integrated management modules that meet all of their business needs. The ERP system enables the seamless real time tracking, control and growth of their business while the software supplements their operations, through a wide product offering including sales management software, inventory management software, accounting software, operations management software, clients relationship management software and human resources management software. The products are customised to a wide range of industries such as retail, real estate and construction, trade, service providers, maintenance centres, and the automotive sector.

In light of this, Daftra is now poised to extend its success story to a broader horizon. The strategic expansion into the GCC region marks a pivotal juncture for Daftra.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Daftra is set to share its transformative capabilities with businesses in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait and is set to complete the process by early 2024. Daftra’s choice to unveil this expansion is rooted in its unswerving commitment to empower enterprises across the wider Middle East and North Africa. With the commencement of this new chapter, Daftra’s dedication stands resolute in providing businesses with comprehensive custom solutions that are integral to nurturing sustained success within an environment marked by constant change and fierce competition.

Mohamed Azzam, the CEO and Founder of Daftra said: “We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the GCC region which comes as a key milestone for our company. This is a testament to our hard work and dedication over the past three years in serving our clients in Saudi Arabia and Egypt with excellence and innovation. We are confident that our solutions will bring tremendous value to businesses across various sectors in the UAE and GCC markets. We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our partners and clients in these regions and providing them with fundamental services that will help them grow and thrive.”

Daftra plans to integrate with prominent fintech players in the GCC market, such as payment gateways, payment services, and open banking. This will make tasks like payments, invoicing, taxes, and accounting easier to manage for businesses. Daftra’s goal is to create a seamless and comprehensive financial ecosystem in the GCC region.

Daftra is a secure and reliable solution that is backed by a team of experienced professionals. It is a scalable solution that can grow with your business, and it offers a range of benefits, including increased efficiency, improved visibility, enhanced security, and reduced risk.