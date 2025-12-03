Dubai, U.A.E. – Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has signed long-term lease agreements with AJet and Turkish Airlines for 10 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2026 and 2027.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are delighted to be chosen by long-time customer Turkish Airlines to provide them a solution to AJet’s growing fleet requirements with these new technology, fuel efficient aircraft. Türkiye is a fast-growing market, with flight movements increasing 5.7% in the first half of 2025, according to Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport. We thank Turkish Airlines and AJet for their ongoing trust in DAE and wish them much success with their new fleet additions.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 236 Boeing aircraft, including 119 737 MAX family aircraft.

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$23 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 22 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.