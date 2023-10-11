Dubai — During Technology Week from October 16-20, 2023, CyberKnight will emphasize the power of AI in Zero Trust Security. The focus will be on highlighting the significance of visibility, automated intelligence, and segmentation as crucial strategies in addressing modern cybersecurity challenges. CyberKnight will be participating with twelve of its leading international portfolio vendors mapping to this year’s theme – Beyond Resilience: Zero Trust Security for an AI-Pioneered Cyber Renaissance.

The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at the event are:

CrowdStrike - EDR, Cloud Security & Threat Intel

Arista - Software Defined Networking, NPB & NDR

Elastic – SIEM, Big Data, Log Management

Illumio – Zero Trust Microsegmentation

Netwrix - Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

BlueCat – DDI and DNS Security

Lookout – Mobile Threat Defense, Mobile App Security

Fortra – Classification, DLP, PT, MFT, SEG, DMARC, CDR

Checkmarx - SAST, DAST, IAST, SCA, Supply Chain Security, IaC & API Security

Skyhigh - SSE/CASB/SWG/CNAPP

GTB Technologies - Discovery & Classification, DLP, Watermarking, Device & App Control

Traceable - Intelligent API Security

“Our commitment remains unwavering as we move ahead: to combat cybercrime effectively in the Middle East through Zero Trust Security while achieving compliance. CyberKnight’s advisory approach assists customers to understand where they are on the Zero Trust Security journey today, and where they need to be tomorrow, while ensuring they align with the standards set by the local regulatory authorities. GITEX, the largest and the most prominent technology show in the Middle East, allows us to meet with our strategic customers and partners to discuss current cybersecurity trends and challenges as well as showcase latest technologies to tackle cybercriminals.”, commented Olesya Pavlova, CMO at CyberKnight.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.