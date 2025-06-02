Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Malaysia Madani Artificial Intelligence (MMAI Technologies SDN. BHD.), a wholly owned entity of the Malaysian Government, and Presight, a UAE-based leading global AI and big data analytics company, today announced a landmark agreement set to accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation. This collaboration will harness advanced AI and sovereign cloud infrastructure to strengthen national security, enhance government efficiency, and drive data-powered governance.

The agreement, formally exchanged at the ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum 2025, marks a pivotal advancement in AI collaboration between the UAE and Malaysia, and is Presight’s first major initiative in the South-east Asia region.

The exchange of agreements was conducted in the presence of His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, His Excellency Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia, and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42.

The partnership will see the two entities collaborate on a range of critical initiatives including the development of sovereign cloud infrastructure, AI solutions and applications for digital transformation across national safety, public security, and government efficiency.

His Excellency Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia, commented: “This partnership is uniquely strengthened by the UAE’s proactive and pioneering efforts in artificial intelligence. Having embarked on its AI journey early, the UAE has made significant strides in both the practical application of AI technologies and the development of comprehensive governance frameworks. This rich experience, embodied by Presight, offers an invaluable foundation for Malaysia’s own AI ambitions.

“The UAE's journey in AI, marked by its progressive policies and robust implementation, provides a powerful precedent. Through this partnership with Presight, Malaysia gains access to world-class expertise that will propel our nation forward, aligning perfectly with our Malaysia Madani vision for a technologically advanced and digitally sovereign future.

“This collaboration not only boosts Malaysia's domestic resilience but also reinforces the strong bilateral relationship between Malaysia and the UAE, positioning both nations as pivotal contributors to the evolving global AI applications ecosystem.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “This agreement exemplifies our commitment to using Applied AI to create tangible national impact. By partnering with MMAI, we are not only accelerating Malaysia’s journey towards becoming a digitally advanced, AI-enabled economy, but also laying the foundation for long-term innovation, efficiency, and resilience across critical sectors.

“From secure data infrastructure to enhanced AI and analytics for key Malaysian agencies, we’re pleased to bring cutting-edge solutions that drive real progress. This collaboration reflects our shared belief that technology, when used responsibly and strategically, can be a catalyst for transformative change.

“We commend the leadership of Malaysia for their vision to enable economic growth through strategic investment in AI nation-building projects.”

Advancing Shared National Priorities through AI

The Presight and MMAI agreement reinforces the strategic objectives of Malaysia’s MADANI economic framework, launched by His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim in July 2023. The initiative seeks to elevate Malaysia’s economic standing by promoting sustainable development, fair wealth distribution, and robust investment in innovation. MMAI serves as the AI cornerstone in the nation’s pursuit of these goals.

Today’s announcement follows an MoU signed in Abu Dhabi on 13 January 2025, witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia. The MoU outlined a shared commitment to invest in AI-driven capabilities designed to improve national safety, public security, and government efficiency.

This collaboration also builds on the momentum generated by the UAE-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), confirmed in October 2024. Bilateral non-oil trade between the two countries reached US$2.5 billion in the first half of 2024, a 7% year-on-year increase, highlighting the strength and growing depth of this relationship.

Presight Reinforces Thought Leadership on AI at ASEAN-GCC Forum

Alongside the exchange of agreements, CEO Thomas Pramotedham took part in a panel discussion at the ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum, titled: AI Impact Across Industries, where he shared insights on how AI is transforming sectors around the world and driving meaningful, real-world outcomes.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

