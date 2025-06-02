Partners across UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait certified for various levels of vehicle conversions in the Middle East

Program supports B2B and B2G customers with business-critical adaptations, from refrigeration to ambulances

Fleet owners of PEUGEOT, Citroën, Fiat, and RAM vehicles will benefit from the program

Reinforces Stellantis’ leadership in the regional light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis Middle East has announced the launch of its Stellantis CustomFit, the company’s global initiative for conversion and upfitting solutions across its commercial vehicle brands. In the Middle East, the program is implemented under the Stellantis Pro One strategic framework, dedicated to professional and commercial vehicle customers.

Designed for business and government customers requiring vehicle adaptations – such as mobile offices, refrigerated transport, ambulances, and other specialized solutions – Stellantis CustomFit certifies trusted third-party partners capable of delivering compliant and high-performance modifications. Stellantis CustomFit applies to Stellantis’ key light commercial vehicle brands, including PEUGEOT, Citroën, Fiat, and RAM.

Slaven Klarin Miljanic, Group Managing Director, Stellantis Middle East, commented: “Stellantis CustomFit reflects our commitment to provide safe, reliable, and business-ready solutions for our professional customers. As conversion demands grow across the region, Stellantis CustomFit enables us to offer professional customers the flexibility and compliance they need, backed by our global quality standards.”

The following partners have been certified by Stellantis CustomFit:

RMA Automotive Middle East and Africa FZE – Dubai UAE

Al Furat Refrigeration & Thermal Insulation Industry LLC – Umm Al Qurain, UAE

Ampex Engineering Services LLC – Dubai, UAE

Zamil Air Conditioners – Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Al Mulla Industries Co. W.L.L. – Shuaiba, Kuwait

Paramed International FZCO – Dubai, UAE

DAW Automotive Assembly FZCO – Dubai, UAE

By establishing a regionally anchored, future-ready converter ecosystem, Stellantis is not only responding to current fleet demands – it is actively shaping the standards for tomorrow’s commercial mobility. Stellantis CustomFit sets a benchmark for high-quality and scalable conversions, aligning with Stellantis’ global ambition to deliver flexible, sustainable, and customer-centric transport solutions across all LCV segments.

Stellantis CustomFit ensures global consistency in conversion standards, enabling Stellantis Pro One – the company’s professional customer brand – to deliver regionally tailored, innovative, and flexible mobility solutions across all light commercial vehicle segments.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com