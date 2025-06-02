Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, held its first Board Meeting on Sunday, 1st June 2025 and elected Yousif Abdullah Al Yousif as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors, following the issuance of Edict (1) of 2025 regarding the reformation of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Bourse B.S.C., which was issued on 29th April 2025 by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB). During the meeting, Yousif Abdullah Ali Reza was also elected as Vice Chairman, and the Board Committees were formed in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code of Bahrain Bourse.

The newly appointed Board of Directors comprises Yousif Abdullah Al Yousif, Yousif Abdullah Ali Reza, Nabeel Saleh Abdulaal, Raed Abdulla Fakhri, Eman Jawad Al Asfoor, Habib Jawad Habib, Fatema Hamad Abul, Abdulla Abdulrazzaq Bukhowa, and Aisha Mohammed Abdulmalik.

The newly appointed Board of Directors expressed their sincere appreciation and deep gratitude during the meeting to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the trust and confidence placed in them through their appointment. The Board affirmed its full commitment to supporting His Royal Highness’s vision by dedicating all necessary efforts towards advancing the development of Bahrain Bourse and reinforcing its strategic role, as a key driver in the capital market, in supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing economic growth. The Board also underscored its intent to enhance the competitiveness of the Bourse, ensuring that it remains an attractive and trusted destination for both local and international investment.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousif Abdullah Al Yousif, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, stated: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Board of Bahrain Bourse at such a pivotal time. Together with my fellow Board Members and the Bourse’s executive management, we aim to strengthen the Bourse’s position as a dynamic and resilient financial market that continues to create opportunities for growth and investment in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, added: “We are pleased to welcome the newly appointed Board of Directors and extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Chairman and Vice Chairman. Their collective and diverse expertise will play an instrumental role in steering Bahrain Bourse’s long-term strategy, further enhancing investor’s confidence, transparency, and efficiency.”

The appointment of the new Board marks an important chapter in Bahrain Bourse’s evolution, as it continues to contribute to the national economic agenda and strengthen its position as a vital pillar of Bahrain’s capital market sector.