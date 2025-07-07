Dubai: Presented by Khaleej Times under the KT Events banner, the 5th Edition CX Evolve UAE returns to Dubai on 28th August 2025, hosted at the iconic JW Marriott Hotel Marina. As customer experience moves from buzzword to business imperative, this flagship summit is building up to the grand unveiling of the UAE’s top CX leaders, bringing together marketing visionaries, government pioneers, and transformation champions ready to redefine how experience drives growth in a digitally accelerated era.

In 2025, experience is no longer reactive. It’s predictive, intentional, and measurable. With AI, behavioural analytics, and emotional intelligence reshaping the CX playbook, CX Evolve UAE 2025 explores how organisations are building adaptive, ethical, and scalable CX ecosystems that deliver impact at every touchpoint. From data-led personalisation and purposeful design to responsible AI and internal transformation, attendees will get a front-row seat to how leading brands are turning customer experience into a true competitive edge.

Confirmed brands shaping the conversation include:

Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim, Banque Misr UAE, Cigna Healthcare International Health, Ogilvy, Samana-Group, GMG, and many other prominent brands, all set to share trailblazing insights, real-world case studies, and their vision for the future.

Set against the UAE’s dynamic digital-first economy, CX Evolve UAE 2025 offers unmatched insights into how top organisations are breaking data silos, embedding empathy into automation, and cultivating internal cultures that deliver consistent, emotionally intelligent customer journeys. From finance to the public sector, healthcare to retail, this summit is where leaders discover how to align technology with human insight to build trust and loyalty at scale.

For solution providers, the summit provides direct access to the C-suite, innovation officers, and transformation heads seeking next-generation tools, platforms, and partnerships to elevate experience strategies. Partnering with CX Evolve UAE means stepping into the heart of one of the world’s most advanced customer experience ecosystems.

For brands, platforms, and CX enablers, this is your stage to connect with decision-makers, demonstrate ROI-driven solutions, and shape the regional dialogue around experience innovation.

Hosted by Khaleej Times, CX Evolve UAE 2025 is where leaders move beyond theory, beyond tools, into bold action. Join us, and be there as the UAE’s top CX leaders are officially unveiled. Be the experience behind the experience.