CTM360, a Pioneer & Innovator in Preemptive Security, announced that more than 1,000 organizations have adopted CTM360’s Community Edition platform, marking a significant milestone in the company’s product-led growth journey.

CTM360’s Community Edition platform is designed to help organizations shift from reactive defense to proactive & preemptive cybersecurity by providing immediate, self-service visibility into external cyber risk exposure. The milestone reflects growing demand for security solutions that prioritize early insight, continuous awareness, and informed decision-making.

“Preemptive security begins with knowing your imminent threats,” said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360. “Crossing 1,000 organizations on our Community Edition platform validates our belief that security teams want tangible value upfront. By removing complexity and noise, we enable organizations to anticipate the cyber threats early and act on them with clarity.”

The Community Edition platform serves as an accessible entry point into CTM360’s broader security ecosystem, enabling organizations to identify exposed assets, understand external threats, and build a foundation for continuous risk reduction.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, CTM360 remains committed to enabling organizations worldwide to adopt preemptive, intelligence-led cybersecurity, helping them stay ahead of risk rather than reacting to incidents after the impact.

Join Our Community!

Register today to take advantage of our Community Edition option and explore a range of features and functionalities at no cost.

https://www.ctm360.com/free-access