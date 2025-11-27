Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: CTM360, a leading external cybersecurity and digital risk protection (DRP) technology company headquartered in Bahrain, announced the opening of its new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new office will serve as the regional hub for CTM360’s partnerships and client success operations across Southeast Asia. This on-the-ground presence enables CTM360 to deliver faster, more responsive support to public and private sector organizations, leveraging local insights and a deep understanding of the regional threat landscape. Through this expansion, the company seeks to strengthen collaboration with partners while providing advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to the region's unique challenges and needs.

Speaking about the expansion, Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, noted:

“Opening our office in Malaysia marks a major milestone for CTM360. We’ve seen strong demand across the region, and having a dedicated local base means we can better serve clients, build partnerships, and deliver world-class cyber-risk solutions right at their doorstep.”

This move is a direct response to the escalating digital threats and digital transformation efforts within Southeast Asia. The newly established office will act as a vital platform for cybersecurity innovation, offering organizations direct access to CTM360’s integrated suite of technologies, including External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Surface, Deep & Dark Web monitoring, and takedown capabilities, all from a single platform.

The opening of the Malaysia office is more than just growth; It serves as a foundation for closer collaboration with Southeast Asia, empowering businesses and government bodies to face the digital future with greater resilience.

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management, and managed Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations, or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

Contact

For more information, contact:

Email: info@ctm360.com

Website: www.ctm360.com