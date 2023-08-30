Bitrue CSO announced as a speaker by The Cardano Foundation

Dubai - The Cardano Foundation has announced the first round of speakers for the forthcoming 2023 Cardano Summit, including Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer of Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue.



This year's Cardano Summit will feature an exceptional lineup of industry experts, financial visionaries, and tech innovators at Dubai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel between November 2nd and 4th.



The Summit is due to cover a wide range of topics including web3, digital finance, the global economy, industry developments, operational resilience, and initiatives related to blockchain infrastructure.



As part of a panel discussion, Robert is due to share thoughts on crypto adoption, opportunities & challenges, and strategies firms can use to overcome and utilize them.



"Despite many headwinds, crypto remains a topic of interest amongst individuals and institutions alike, who see crypto adoption as an inevitable event that will take place in the future” said Quartly-Janeiro. He added: “digital assets can reach widespread adoption but many challenges also need to be addressed such as volatility, utility, regulation, industry economics, adoptability, and technical complexity, that have both accelerated and hindered progress, so it will be interesting to see what others have to say.”



Prior to Bitrue, Quartly-Janeiro worked in alternative investments, banking, C-Suite consulting, and research, as Director EMEA at Canada’s Export Action Global, MD at Black Square International, Analyst at Santander Investment Bank, and Visiting Fellow at the London School of Economics, amongst other roles.



About Bitrue

Bitrue is Tier-1 Singaporean headquartered CEX, and a top 10 exchange globally by trade volume, founded in 2018.



Bitrue has been a prominent supporter of the Cardano Foundation for some time, and in early 2019, listed Cardano’s native coin ADA, and included it as one of the first investable assets of Bitrue’s Power Piggy service. The exchange added ADA as a base currency in February 2022.



Bitrue has participated in the Cardano Summit for the past three years, appearing at the 2021 Cardano Summit’s exchange panel, and a 2022 panel discussion on marketing - the 2023 Summit offers the opportunity for Bitrue to engage with new and old partners alike.



The exchange has also supported promising projects within the Cardano Ecosystem, such as the automated market maker (AMM), decentralized exchange WingRiders - built Cardano's main chain using the eUTxO model - and decentralized trading protocol SundaeSwap.



For more information contact: pr@bitrue.com.