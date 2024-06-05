Dubai, UAE: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, an IHG Hotel, announces its achievement of the prestigious Green Key International Certification. This prestigious recognition marks Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina as the first IHG hotel in the UAE to be awarded the Green Key certification, underscoring its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable operations within the tourism industry.

The Green Key certification is a leading standard for excellence in sustainable practices, awarded to businesses that adhere to strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education. This accolade reflects Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina's dedication to sustainability through various initiatives, setting a benchmark for responsible business practices in the region.

In alignment with the UAE Government's initiative for the extended Year of Sustainability 2024, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has implemented several key measures to conserve resources and minimise environmental impact:

Water Conservation: The hotel conserves 80% of its water by recollecting and recycling water from guest room wash basins and showers through an advanced water treatment plant, which is then used for cooling towers for the building.

Energy Efficiency: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina utilises 100% LED lighting throughout the entire hotel. Additionally, all showerheads and tap heads are aerated, resulting in approximately 22% energy savings.

Sustainable Cleaning Practices: The hotel adheres to IHG’s standard practice of using sustainable chemicals for all cleaning supplies.

Support for Electric Vehicles: The hotel offers EV chargers for electric cars and provides electric bikes for local transportation, promoting eco-friendly travel options for guests.

"This prestigious recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility,” said Raffi Torikian, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina. "We are proud to contribute to the UAE's Year of Sustainability initiative and demonstrate that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously."

Chief Engineer Jethi Thomas added, "In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, this certification underscores our pledge to go beyond traditional hospitality norms. It signifies a paradigm shift in the way we operate, demonstrating that every decision we make is a deliberate step towards a more sustainable future. We believe that our guests, like-minded individuals who value not only opulence but also the well-being of our planet, will find solace in knowing that their stay at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina contributes to a global movement for a greener tomorrow."

By setting an example with simple yet effective steps towards ‘going green,’ guests of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina can enjoy their stay knowing they are contributing to reducing environmental harm. This certification not only highlights the hotel's dedication to sustainability but also reinforces its role as a leader in promoting eco-friendly practices within the hospitality industry.

-Ends-

For further media enquiries, please contact

CrownePlazaDubaiMarina@brazenmena.com

About Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts:

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest growing hotel brands globally. At Crowne Plaza® we’re all business, mostly, combining empowered service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms and flexible co-working spaces, to enable guests to be productive, feel energised and build meaningful relationships with their clients and colleagues whilst travelling for business. Beautifully equipped rooms, signature Sleep Advantage® programme, 24-hour fitness facilities, healthy food and innovative partnerships deliver an experience that’s design-led, tech-enabled and culturally relevant to the world of modern business travel; meaning guests can recharge and be inspired to enhance their downtime and worktime. For more information, visit www.crowneplaza.com, and connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Crowne.PlazaTwitter www.twitter.com/crowneplaza, and Instagram www.instagram.com/crowneplaza.