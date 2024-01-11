Dubai, UAE – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fourth consecutive time. Of the 16 vendors evaluated in the report, CrowdStrike placed furthest right for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute. We believe that this report acknowledges that the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform is the definitive security platform for the modern era.

“CrowdStrike revolutionized endpoint protection with a modern, AI-native platform focused on stopping the breach. We believe that our recognition as a Leader showcases our market dominance and ability to deliver the continuous innovation customers need,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. “We’ll continue to deliver the powerful capabilities customers require to extend and consolidate industry leading protection and use cases from the endpoint to cloud, identity, data and beyond from a single, unified platform.”

CrowdStrike: Built to Stop Breaches

CrowdStrike has been positioned furthest right for Completeness of Vision for the fourth consecutive time, and highest for Ability to Execute in the report.

CrowdStrike pioneered the endpoint detection and response (EDR) market with an AI-native platform purpose-built to stop breaches. CrowdStrike believes that its consistent recognition as a leader is driven by its continuous innovation and ability to execute and deliver the security outcomes customers need most:

Stopping breaches: Stopping the breach matters more for organizations today than ever before. The Falcon platform analyzes, integrates and enriches trillions of security events with specific data from each protected organization, third-party sources and world-class threat intelligence to train its AI models to detect and prevent threats at machine-speed.

Consolidating security point products: Built with a revolutionary, single, lightweight agent, the Falcon platform delivers industry-leading protection across endpoints, cloud, identities and data from a unified platform, without requiring additional agents. Organizations can consolidate security point products, eliminate agents and reduce overall costs and complexity.

Cybersecurity expertise to close the skills gap: Gartner noted the strength of CrowdStrike’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, Falcon Complete. For organizations with less mature security operations, CrowdStrike’s team of security experts provides 24/7 management, monitoring, proactive threat hunting and end-to-end remediation.

In May, Gartner ranked CrowdStrike #1 in the Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022 report for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market Share for the second consecutive year. We believe this, and our recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, acknowledges our ability to deliver innovative and powerful endpoint security and more for every organization.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022, Rahul Yadav, Travis Lee, Matt Milone, Akshita Joshi, Shailendra Upadhyay, 18 April 2023

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, 31 December 2023, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Max Taggett, Franz Hinner, Nikul Patel.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact

Kirsten Speas

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com