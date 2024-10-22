AbbVie, a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company, organized a visit to its R&D facilities—the AbbVie Cambridge Research Center and Worcester Bioresearch Center—in Boston, USA, to showcase innovative approaches in drug discovery and development. The tour highlighted AbbVie’s therapeutic areas, where participants gained insights into the company’s cutting-edge clinical research phases and discovery. The CRISP (Clinical Research Advancement Integrated Signature Program) will support advancing clinical research capabilities in the region, matching the mutual interests of the participating countries in advancing research and becoming a regional hub of studies, leading to improved standards of care for patients. It also emphasizes AbbVie partnering with these countries to elevate capabilities and advance healthcare to positively impact patients.

The visit was attended by a group of healthcare leaders, scientists, and other experts from several countries in the region, specifically from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The attendees were introduced to the advanced technologies and processes driving new treatments as experts in these research centers work tirelessly to innovate, experiment, and push the boundaries of medical science. Experts also participated in valuable discussions on advancing healthcare solutions. Additionally, a workshop was held that addressed clinical research challenges and opportunities for evolving clinical trials in the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on collaborative efforts to advance the clinical research environment in the region.

This was the second visit the company has organized to its R&D centers, giving visitors the opportunity to witness the collaborative efforts, advanced technologies, and processes behind the discovery and development of molecules. They also participated in discussions focused on the science, technology, and pioneering research in oncology, immunology, and neuroscience that drive the company forward in its mission to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today, address the medical challenges of tomorrow, and improve patients’ lives.

Mohammad Aboubakr, Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Russia said: “The CRISP (Clinical Research Advancement Integrated Signature Program) program is designed to equip its partners with the knowledge and skills needed to excel and advance clinical research in their regions and countries. The project consists of two parts: the Research and Development Site Experience and the CRISP Academy. Furthermore, the CRISP Academy, in partnership with ACRP (Association of Clinical Research Professionals), was highlighted, emphasizing the shared commitment to boosting research capabilities and fostering collaboration across the region.”

Yasser Nour, AbbVie’s MEAR Regional Medical Director, added: “On the other hand, the CRISP program is a significant scientific project that reinforces AbbVie’s commitment to developing and generating evidence. It enhances AbbVie’s scientific vision in the Middle East, Africa, and Russia region, helping to make a greater impact on patients’ lives. Moving forward, we are hosting a clinical research academy to ensure we continue to elevate capabilities with a focus on research basics and foundational research subjects, as well as more comprehensive topics that connect to the research ecosystem, including research legal and regulatory frameworks and other requirements that set the participating countries up for success.”

