Main Highlights

Net Profit at EGP 5,131 million, down -15% Year-on-Year (Exceptional FX income* in 1Q24);

Customer Deposits reached EGP 107.1 billion, up 27% Year-on-Year;

Gross Loans reached EGP 61 billion, up 18% Year-on-Year;

Loans-to-Deposit Ratio at 56.9%, down 5% Year-on-Year;

Current and Saving Accounts to Total Deposits reached 56.5%, down 1% Year-on-Year;

Non-Performing Loans ratio at 2.4% and Coverage Ratio at 172.1%;

Resilient Capital Structure, Capital Adequacy Ratio of 20.2%;

Return on Average Assets (ROAA) at 5.2% down 2.1% Year-on-Year and Return on Average Equity (ROE) at 31.7% down 16% Year-on-Year;

Cost Income Ratio at 27% Up by 8% Year-on-Year indicating regularization trend;

* CAE benefitted from an exceptional volume of FX transactions in 1Q24 post devaluation due to clearance of import payments backlog which generated exceptional FX income impacting positively Net Profit, ROAA, ROE in 9M24.

Economic Dynamics:

The outlook for global economy has shown signs of recovery supported by slowing inflation in major markets, with central banks in some advanced and emerging market economies continuing to gradually cut their policy rates with a cautious approach to ensure the inflation stays on track on the back of diverse & persistent geopolitical tensions and anticipated disruptions to global trade triggered by the US led tariff evolutions.

Domestically, Egypt is progressing well on the path of recovery in economic activity in 9M25 (Near 4.5% real GDP growth) and disinflation supported by base year effect maintaining its anticipated trajectory leading to real interest rates in the market. This facilitated the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to continue the interest rates reversal cycle with a 525 bps cut in 9M. Business confidence remained elevated driven by stable and liquid FX market, normalization of import and trade activities along with support from IMF and strategic growth partners (EU and GCC).

Crédit Agricole Egypt achieved very good growth in business as of 9M25

There was good commercial growth from all business lines with the bank's gross loan portfolio increasing by 18% YoY to reach EGP 61 billion, while customer deposits increasing by 27% YoY to reach EGP 107.1 billion. However, Crédit Agricole Egypt (CAE) achieved -6% YoY decrease in Net Banking Income at EGP 9.7 billion due to exceptional FX income post devaluation in Mar-24 (excluding the exceptional FX income, NBI would have decreased by -1% despite a reversing interest rate trend).

Corporate banking continues to deliver good performance in 9M25 driven by increase in lending portfolio by EGP 5.2 billion (13% YoY) while maintaining high asset quality and deposits portfolio increasing robustly by EGP 15.9 billion (30% YoY). The growth is catalyzed by strong customer engagement, dynamic liability profile management and high-value capital infusion flows. CAE continues to meet evolving client needs by having strategic focus on providing tailored financial solutions and enhancing its product offerings in order to achieve diversified income streams.

Retail banking demonstrated strong portfolio growth in 9M25 with loans increasing by 28% and Deposits by 23% YoY. This performance was driven by successful marketing campaigns, introduction of new products, and active client acquisitions, despite the competitive (CDs) market. Cash loans witnessed an 18% YoY production growth supported by initiative loans, campaigns and strategic cross-selling efforts. Auto loans exhibited robust growth of 128% YoY, driven by higher number of tickets and ticket size.

Excellent growth in active customer base of 9% YoY and 3% QoQ sequentially resulting from key initiatives focused on customer acquisition (payroll), reactivation, loan campaigns, and cross-selling. This included launching new products i.e. Time deposits with competitive rates, AHLAN accounts (for non-digital and digital acquisition), Excellence Accounts for private banking customers, Cash Loan Program (Drive Cash), three new floating CDs (Elite, golden and platinum). The bank also participated in events hosted by clubs, universities, and closed communities.

Dynamic Commercial Activity and Solid Balance Sheet Structure

Commercial activity remained robust and met expected levels. This stability allowed the bank to effectively serve both corporate and individual customers with appropriate financial solutions, contributing to growth in the active customer base. This positive outcome is evident in the key performance indicators: gross loans (including loans to banks) increased by 18% YoY to reach EGP 61 billion and customer deposits grew by 27% YoY to reach EGP 107.1 billion.

*Corporate and Retail breakdown based on Published Financial Statements

Profitability Performance

Net Banking Income (NBI) recorded anticipated decline in 9M25, decreasing by -6% YoY to reach EGP 9,729 million. This decline was driven by a -55% YoY decrease in other operating income (Exceptional FX income post EGP devaluation in March 2024). The Net Interest Income decreased by -2% resulting from interest rate cuts and increase in cost of funds. Commissions increased by 17% driven by service fees and bancassurance.

Operating expenses increased with 32% YoY driven by inflation effect on compensation (including minimum wage regulations), IT related payments and marketing activities. Cost to Income Ratio (C/I) increased to 26.4% from 18.9% in 9M24 (regularizing trend) and Gross Operating Income (GOI) decreased by -15%, reaching EGP 7,159 million.

Higher cost of risk at EGP -312 million, compared to -194 million in the same period last year driven by retail risk charges and lower recoveries in 9M25.

As a result, the net profit has decreased by -15% YoY mainly driven by high exceptional FX income in 1Q24.

Sequentially, Net Banking Income (NBI) and Gross Operating Income (GOI) decreased by -1% QoQ. This outcome driven by decrease in net interest income by -2% (interest rate cuts/higher cost of funds) and slow FX/Trading business, marginal decrease in operating expenses (good control over expenses) despite higher cost of risk.

* Income Statement based on managerial reporting

High Quality of Assets, Strong Solvency and Liquidity

CAE's NPL ratio at 2.4% in 3Q25, continuing to rank among the best within the banking sector. This low ratio, coupled with a substantial coverage buffer, indicates the high quality of the bank's credit portfolio and reflects its commitment to prudent risk management practices. This strong credit profile enables CAE to pursue healthy organic growth in its lending portfolio.

Moreover, the bank's robust liquidity and capital positions, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements, ensuring its resilience against potential market shocks as well as supporting organic growth.

* CAR, LCR, NSFR and Leverage as reported to CBE.

Key Financial and Business Indicators

*Net Interest Margin “NIM” based on managerial reporting and Earnings per Share after relevant adjustments i.e. (Employees Profit Share, Banking Development Fund etc.)

Digital Journey

Credit Agricole launched a transformed version of its banki Mobile app with extensive focus on UX (user experience) and optimized customer journey. An entirely revamped, secure, and user-centric one stop shop app offering intuitive navigation and advanced features. This transformation is part of CAE’s broader OMNI channel strategy, aimed at delivering a 100% human, 100% digital model that prioritizes convenience, innovation and seamless self-care user experience. With an agile infrastructure and open innovation approach, CAE continues to invest in digital capabilities, reinforcing its market-leading position and supporting national goals of inclusion and sustainability.

In 3Q25, Crédit Agricole Egypt (CAE) reaffirmed its leadership in digital banking with continued growth in customer adoption and engagement, processing over 5Mn digital transactions (+49% vs.3Q24). With 99% of domestic transfers done digitally and over 25Mn outgoing INSTAPAY transactions since May 2023, CAE remains a key player in Egypt’s evolving digital ecosystem.

For Corporate and SME customers, 48% are digitally active over our online platform. With almost half of the domestic transfers digitally processed through the platform, digital transactions remarkably grew by +1% vs. 3Q24 and +10% in 9M25 vs 9M24. While more and more companies are paying their governmental payments online, this type of payments has increased in 3Q25 +4% vs. 2Q24 and +24% 9M25 vs 9M24.

CAE continues to capitalize on its unique onboarding journey for the payment acceptance product “banki Commerce” to achieve the twin objective of enabling clients to optimize their inflows and also contribute towards the Central Bank efforts for a "less cash society". "banki Commerce" has generated more than +100K e-commerce transactions processed through the new gateway since inception.

Customer Centricity Award

CAE has been recognized as the first financial institution in Egypt to receive the 'Most Customer-Centric Banking Products – Egypt 2024' award by Global Business Outlook (GBO), in recognition of the bank’s commitment to customer satisfaction through value driven products and services.

Sustainability and CSR Activities

CAE Foundation unveiled its new brand logo with four main pillars. The new logo symbolizes the fundamental pillars of the foundation’s activities: Education, Health, Social Entrepreneurship and Environment & Community Development. Since its creation in 2017, the projects have benefited over 125,000 people with donation in excess of 140 million Egyptian pounds. All projects are designed to have a tangible and lasting social impact.

CAE Foundation celebrated the graduation of 15 new students who successfully completed the skill-development- camp that the program runs every year since 2018. EBHAR MISR Program is a talent-development program launched by the Foundation via a dedicated digital platform that aims at empowering young talents in various fields of art, Science and Technology across Egypt. The event featured inspiring speeches by program custodians, musical performances as well as scientific and technological projects presentations by the graduates showcasing their creativity & problem-solving skills.

CAE Foundation conducted the inauguration of one of the largest water networks it has been extending in rural villages in Upper Egypt since 2018 thereby providing access to tap water at the home of over 45,000 residents.

As a continuation to what we started in Ramadan as being part in the football tournament between CAE staff and youth without parental care, and as part of our commitment in giving back to the society through developing in untapped segments, Crédit Agricole Egypt, provided a Financial Inclusion session to give those youth the financial knowledge and confidence they need as a preparation for their transition out of the institutional care. To ensure equal inclusion opportunities, we managed to open accounts to some of the attendees on (My First) program.

About Credit Agricole Egypt

CAE is the sole French Bank in Egypt established in 2006 and is listed in the Egyptian Stock Exchange since 2015. CAE has one subsidiary Egyptian Housing Finance Company (EHFC) with 99.99% percent stake.

In 3Q25, EHFC licensed by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for Mortgage and Leasing business has acquired 100% shares in Just Finance S.A.E, Consumer Finance Company licensed by the FRA. This will broaden the range of financing solutions in line with Credit Agricole Egypt’s universal customer focused model and further support our development strategy in the country.

Credit Agricole Egypt continues to leverage on its digital infrastructure, diversified expertise, solid balance sheet structure, prudent risk management, strong liquidity position and adequate capital buffer allowing the bank to pursue its strategic profitable growth by serving its customers as well as the economy.