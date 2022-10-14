Abu Dhabi, UAE: TIP Testing and Qualification Center (TIP TQC), a specialized testing and qualification infrastructure and services provider for defense, through its Cyber Security lab, Watheq, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CPX Holding, a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, to bring together their highly specialized capabilities in the field of cyber security. Both home-grown companies seek to provide clients with a comprehensive range of services encompassing all levels of cyber security.

The MoU was signed by Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX Holding, and Eng. Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, CEO of TIP, at the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR) in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership considers the UAE’s current landscape, where information technology is becoming a part and parcel of not only critical infrastructure but the business landscape in general. The two parties will enhance cyber security by jointly delivering a comprehensive set of skills and services to customers under a single service provider format. CPX and Watheq, a TIP TQC Cyber Security Lab, will bring together their cyber security testing and validation activities across software, hardware, and telecommunication.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashimi, TIP’s Board Chairman, said; “This agreement is aimed at realizing and upholding the mutual advantage through the ongoing cooperation between the two parties. Together, they can maintain a greater level of agility in addressing cyber security vulnerabilities and ensuring they keep pace with all technological changes and demands as they occur.”

Through cooperation, the parties wish to elevate the UAE’s cyber security ecosystem by developing and offering world-class capabilities that are resilient in the face of threat actors. This aligns with the nation’s wider objectives and new laws prioritizing cyber security capabilities.

Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX, noted: “By incorporating testing and validation into cyber security, organizations can build more secure systems that are reliable enough to use throughout the entire organization. At CPX, our role as a value-added partner demands that we continuously find new ways to develop and deliver top-of-the-line, resilient end-to-end cyber security solutions and services.”

Eng. Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, CEO of TIP, said: “This collaboration enables both Watheq and CPX to enhance their service offering to their clients and ensures they receive a greater and more comprehensive set of world class capabilities in maintaining highest levels of cyber security through continuous testing against threats that are becoming increasingly technologically advanced. The need of the hour is to remain resilient while enhancing the security of the technology landscape for business in the country.”

The memorandum will also see both parties exploring collaboration opportunities and complimenting capabilities that are mutually beneficial.