The 2025 Employee Happiness Awards set the stage for a powerful celebration of workplace excellence, with 75% of the UAE’s Top Employers stealing the spotlight for their exceptional work culture

Dubai, UAE: The third edition of the Employee Happiness Awards was held last week at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, honouring companies across the UAE that have built thoughtful, reliable frameworks to support employee well-being, culture, leadership, and inclusion.

Hosted by Eventyst Global, this year’s awards drew the strongest response yet, with more than 380 entries submitted across 26 distinct categories. The audience featured major employers from sectors such as aviation, banking, logistics, retail, and real estate. Among the standout winners were Deloitte & Touche, honoured for HR Team of the Year; Etihad Airways, for Best Employee Wellness Initiative; DHL Global Forwarding, for Best Women-in-Leadership; Bacardi, for Best Diversity and Inclusion Program; and Emirates NBD, for Best Community Impact Initiative.

Emirates Islamic won the Gold Award for Best Employee Driven Business Change. “For us at EI, creating a positive and supportive environment isn’t just part of the job; it’s something we genuinely care about,” said Farida, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We empower our employees to reach their full potential, we support our women at the workplace and value diversity. We always look at ways to transform our processes.”

Xworks won the Silver Award for Best Company to Work For – Small, for its deeply collaborative and people-led approach. “Xworks’ journey from nomination to becoming a finalist for the Employee Happiness Award has been both inspiring and validating,” said Soren Kraen, Owner & Executive Director. “It reflects a true team effort and stands as a testament to the collaborative, people-first culture we’ve built together.”

Balmer Lawrie UAE LLC won the Gold Award for Best Retention Initiatives, for its long-standing focus on employee loyalty and workplace longevity. “We are proud to share that Balmer Lawrie UAE LLC has been honored with the Gold Award for Best Retention Initiatives at the Employee Happiness Awards 2025,” said Francis Jerome, VP (HR). “This recognition is a testament to our enduring commitment to people-first practices. With a 48-year legacy in the UAE as a joint venture between the Govt of India and the Ruling Royal Family, Balmer Lawrie UAE LLC has always prioritized creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow. Today, 45% of our workforce has been with us for over a decade — a reflection of the culture we’ve built together. Our sincere thanks to the Employee Happiness Awards committee, Plan3 Media, and all our stakeholders for their continued support and recognition.”

Ricci Di Napoli won the Silver Award for Best Employee Driven Business Change, recognising its commitment to employee-led transformation. “Winning the Silver Award is a proud moment for Ricci Di Napoli,” said Kamal Al Najjar, CEO. “It shows our commitment to building a workplace where innovation, employee well-being, and strong performance grow together. This recognition is a result of our team’s dedication, which continues to shape our company and raise standards across the region.”

Looking back at the evening, Jatin Deepchandani, Founder and CEO of Plan3Media, said, “This year, we weren’t looking for fancy perks or buzzwords. We were looking for purpose. For companies that have moved beyond casual Fridays and Sports Day posters and are actually building workplaces where culture is intentional, and leadership is real. And that’s exactly what many of this year’s winners showed us.”

The Employee Happiness Awards will now expand to new markets - with upcoming editions planned in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Malaysia - continuing with the same jury-led, evidence-driven process that puts substance ahead of optics.

About Plan3Media Event Management

Plan3Media (P3M) is a unique event and media company that conceptualises original event ideas and transforms the ideas into thriving, intellectual event properties through seamless end-to-end execution. Founded in 2015, P3M focuses primarily on international business conferences, awards, seminars, and community events.