The recognition comes in light of du’s commitment to driving impactful sustainability initiatives and achieve the sustainability and Net Zero

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, was honoured has been honoured with three awards at FM Middle East 2025 and Innovation in Facilities Management 2025 Awards, recognizing its commitment to sustainability. The company received accolades for its significant contributions to environmental initiatives, highlighting its role as a leader in sustainable practices within the industry.

Through a series of strategic actions, including energy-saving programs, comprehensive waste management, and the pioneering use of AI technologies, du has significantly reduced its carbon footprint aligning with the UAE's vision for Net Zero by 2050.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du, said: "Receiving the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award from both FM Middle East 2025 Awards and the innovation in Facilities Management Awards is a remarkable honour that highlights our commitment to pioneering sustainable practices within the industry. Our journey towards sustainability is driven by a vision to not only benefit our operations but to also inspire a broader impact across the community, the nation, and the region. These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to innovation, efficiency, and the principle that technology can and should be a force for good in addressing environmental challenges."

A key highlight of du’s sustainability journey is the implementation of 169 solar-powered telecom sites and the optimization of cooling systems, which collectively resulted in a commendable reduction of 8.6 KtCO₂ emissions. The company's initiatives toward a more sustainable ecosystem are further demonstrated by its 100% shift to digital invoicing, reducing paper waste and employing AI-driven technologies to minimize energy consumption.

With the principles of a circular economy at its core, du succeeded in diverting 31% of its waste from landfills and composting over 20,000 kg of food waste. The use of AI for optimizing the Radio Access Network (RAN) has notably decreased power usage, underscoring du’s dedication to leveraging technology for environmental benefits.

In acknowledgment of its comprehensive approach to sustainability, du was also awarded the prestigious ESG Label by the Dubai Chamber in 2024, scoring an impressive 91.48%, and earned the Udemy Business MENA Excellence Award, reflecting its role as a leader in corporate learning and innovation.

As du continues to lead the way in sustainable practice, these awards further cement its position as an industry innovator, dedicated to contributing to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 vision and promoting the principles of a circular economy.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.