Coverage includes mental health support, chronic condition care, and workplace wellness tools tailored for start-up companies.

Dubai, UAE – Cigna Healthcare Middle East, a global health services company, has signed a MoU with Ignyte, to provide comprehensive and scalable health coverage to start-ups registered with Ignyte.

Ignyte is a key initiative under the Dubai Digital Economy Strategy, designed to drive exponential growth for start-ups across industries. This announcement makes Cigna Healthcare the first and exclusive healthcare provider associated with Ignyte.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai FinTech Summit 2025, at Madinat Jumeirah, by Leah Cotterill, CEO of Cigna Healthcare Middle East and Africa (outside KSA), and Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub.

Cigna Healthcare will offer companies registered with Ignyte, access to affordable and flexible coverage plans that encompass founder and employee wellbeing, mental health, workplace wellness, and more.

The policies also cover chronic health conditions, and plans can be scaled up as the startup continues to grow. Under the partnership, customers can benefit from exclusive discounts and a simple, hassle-free digital experience powered by Cigna Envoy®, featuring easy-to-use claim submission options. As Ignyte’s go-to health and wellbeing partner, Cigna Healthcare Middle East is also able to tailor specific solutions for its 1,000+ startups and more than 100 mentors and investors.

Leah Cotterill stated: “Ignyte is shaping an exciting generation of businesses, and we are proud to be their go-to health and wellbeing partner. We believe that sustainable growth begins with investing in individuals. This partnership guarantees that startups and their teams have access to appropriate health solutions from the outset, enabling them to concentrate on building, scaling, and driving innovation with assurance.

Mohammad Alblooshi said: “Ignyte's mission is to empower entrepreneurs, and this partnership with Cigna Healthcare reinforces this goal by ensuring that all startups grow from a strong foundation of wellbeing. Health is not only a form of support, but it has also become a true strategic and competitive advantage in the business world."

Ignyte members can benefit from Cigna Healthcare’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides access to work/life resources and licensed clinicians to help individuals cope with a wide variety of concerns, from family and financial issues to emotional health and stress.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health and vitality. With a heritage of over 250 years, Cigna Healthcare is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing health care, clinical management, and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 19 years in the Middle East region, Cigna Healthcare serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers, and government entities in the region.

Cigna Healthcare has a deep understanding of the African continent for over 60 years, servicing over 250,000 members. Cigna Healthcare services corporates through direct partnerships with locally licensed insurers in each market, providing health insurance for local companies and multinationals.

Cigna Healthcare maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 72,000 people who service more than 164 million customer relationships.

To learn more about Cigna Healthcare, visit www.cigna-me.com.

