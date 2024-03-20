Dubai, UAE – Coupa, the leading AI-driven platform that helps you operate smarter and grow faster, today announced the launch of its first data center in the Middle East, inaugurated in collaboration with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) team in Dubai. The grand opening, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, happened on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The new data center highlights Coupa’s commitment to invest in the region and drive growth, and its dedication to providing enhanced service and data residency for clients across the UAE and the broader Middle East region.

Establishing a physical presence in the UAE marks a significant milestone for Coupa, enabling the company to better serve its growing customer base in the region, particularly organizations in the public and financial services sector.

Shehab Shoukry, Vice President & General Manager MENA at Coupa, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first data center in the Middle East. This investment reflects our commitment to the region and our ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class services to our customers. By leveraging AWS services in the UAE, we aim to offer instant data access in compliance with local data sovereignty regulations, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience."

Key benefits of the new data center for businesses include:

Improved Service Reliability and Efficiency: The data center will enhance service reliability and efficiency, ensuring uninterrupted access to Coupa’s leading AI-driven platform.

Compliance with Local Data Regulations: By hosting data locally, Coupa ensures compliance with data sovereignty regulations, providing peace of mind to clients in industries such as banking, financial services, and government.

Enhanced Data Security: The new data center will bolster data security measures, safeguarding sensitive information and mitigating cybersecurity risks.

Local Support and Responsiveness: Clients will benefit from localized support and quicker responsiveness, emphasizing Coupa’s adaptability and understanding of diverse market needs.

“With the new data centre in place, we will continue driving innovation across our AI-driven platform to help organizations across the UAE operate smarter and grow faster. Coupa’s innovative AI guides employees to make informed decisions and accelerate profitable outcomes and growth opportunities,” added Shoukry.

About Coupa

Coupa makes companies operate smarter and grow faster. Our leading AI-driven platform connects and optimizes sourcing, purchasing, supply chains, and financial management. More than 3,000 global organizations large and small trust Coupa to transform operating margins, increase efficiencies and growth, optimize cash, and reduce risk. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

