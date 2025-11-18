Cairo: Contact Financial Holding (CNFN.CA), Egypt’s leading non-bank financial services provider, announced today its consolidated financial results for 9M-2025. The Group achieved a consolidated total operating income of EGP 2 bn, marking a 17% y-o-y increase. This growth was driven by the strong operational performance of the financing division, and exceptional growth in insurance revenues. Meanwhile, consolidated normalized net income reached EGP 280 mn during the same period, supported by enhanced operational efficiency amid a gradually improving economic environment, allowing the Group to preserve portfolio quality and maintain strong diversification. These results reaffirm Contact’s strategic focus on delivering innovative financing and insurance solutions while accelerating the integration and expansion of its digital capabilities to meet rising market demand.

Commenting on the results, management said: “2025 has been a deliberate year of rebuilding for Contact, strengthening our foundations, restructuring the Group, and reinforcing operational discipline across all subsidiaries. New lending expanded sequentially by +65% versus 1Q and +11% versus 2Q, supported by a sharper focus on higher-margin consumer, mortgage, shopping, and working-capital products. Our insurance platform continued to scale its contribution, with revenues rising 52% year-on-year, reaffirming Contact’s unique position as Egypt’s only NBFI operating at depth across financing, insurance, mobility, and business solutions. With reinforced provisioning and clear investment prioritization, Contact continues to progress on its digital transformation journey, driving the organization toward consistency, scalability, and sustainable value creation.”

The financing division maintained strong operating performance, with financing operating income rising by 22% y-o-y to EGP 1.6 bn, driven by a focus on higher-margin products. This strategy boosted the financing division’s results and contributed to notable growth in new lending across consumer, mortgage, shopping, and working-capital products.

Meanwhile, the insurance division maintained its strong momentum in 9M-2025, recording a 61% y-o-y surge in insurance revenue to EGP 2.1bn, while the division’s Gross Written Premiums (GWP) increased by 52% y-o-y to c.EGP 2.7 bn. This strong growth was driven by the exceptional performance of both Sarwa Life and Sarwa Insurance.