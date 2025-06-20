Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers becomes the latest Middle East organization to join the Canon Climate Project Contribution program.

The program enables companies to compensate for GHG emissions that arise during the use of Canon products by investing in environmental projects that save the equivalent GHG emissions elsewhere.

In addition to offering compensation for unavoidable emissions from the use of Canon printers, companies can also reduce emissions by using efficient workflow software like uniFLOW.

ABU DHABI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has announced a partnership with Canon Middle East to implement a Climate Contribution Project focused on compensating for unavoidable emissions related to Canon-based print operations at the hotel. This project reinforces both organizations' commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices.

The initiative will compensate for approximately 5,610 kg of CO2 emissions generated annually by Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers' 13 Canon printers, which process an estimated 430,530 print volumes. The program enables the luxury hotel to offset the environmental impact of its printer-related ink, paper and electricity consumption through investments in certified climate projects worldwide.

"At Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, we recognize our responsibility as a luxury hospitality leader to minimize our environmental footprint," said Savino Leone, General Manager of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. "Working together with Canon allows us to maintain operational excellence while supporting meaningful climate action. It's a significant step in our sustainability journey and aligns perfectly with our commitment to positively impacting the communities we serve."

The initiative takes a holistic approach to more sustainable print operations. It begins with a comprehensive print and scan audit to identify optimization opportunities across the hotel's Canon printer fleet. By implementing more efficient print devices and processes, the iconic facility can significantly reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions at the source.

Khaled Antoun, B2B Regional Sales Director at Canon Middle East, said: "We are delighted to welcome Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers to our Climate Project Contribution program. This partnership demonstrates how the hospitality industry can embrace innovative solutions to address environmental challenges. The initiative embodies our corporate philosophy of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good – and showcases our joint commitment to building a more sustainable future."

The climate compensation projects supported through this initiative span multiple continents and include wind energy developments in India and Indonesia, cookstove programs in Uganda that combat deforestation, and various reforestation efforts across Germany, South America, England, and Switzerland. Each project is certified by Gold Standard, the internationally recognized verification body, with Climate Partner - an independent solutions provider for climate action - providing independent authentication to ensure credibility and transparency.

Canon's commitment extends to helping Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers minimize its carbon footprint through efficient, low-carbon products and smart tools like uniFLOW. These technologies help prevent unnecessary printing, track device usage, and reduce waste – further advancing the hotel's sustainability objectives.

The partnership between Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and Canon serves as a model for responsible business practices in the hospitality industry, demonstrating how luxury experiences can coexist with environmental responsibility. It reinforces both companies' dedication to creating positive environmental and social impact while meeting the growing demand for more sustainable business operations.

ABOUT CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS:

Nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi, the iconic Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is a luxury urban resort and culinary destination, part of Hilton's luxury portfolio. Home to over 12 world class dining venues including SUSHI SAMBA, a serene spa with 13 treatment rooms, a private beach, three swimming pools, along with Observation Deck at 300, the highest viewing point, 74 floors high with breathtaking 360-degree views of the city.

Offering a fine blend of sophistication and comfort. With 576 elegant rooms, suites, and residences all with spectacular views of Abu Dhabi and the Arabian Gulf. The resort is just minutes from the Presidential Palace, setting the standard for luxury hospitality and extraordinary experiences.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image.