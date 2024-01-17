WorkHub, a coworking space managed by UNBOX, invites you to the official opening ceremony of its latest coworking space - ‘WorkHub Expo Village’, offering unrivalled coworking options.

As a vibrant workspace and community of entrepreneurial professionals, WorkHub is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and networking opportunities. The dynamic working space offers private and hot desks, as well as daily passes. Each option comes with a variety of benefits that include meeting room and printing credits, a secure high-speed Wi-Fi connection, access to complimentary coffee, community networking and event participation, and to top it all off, free parking.

Date: Friday, January 19, 2024

Location: Expo Village Residences 2 (walking distance from Expo 2020 metro station)

Agenda:

5:30 – 5:50 PM: Registration

5:50 – 6:05 PM: Presentation by Nadine Gharzeddine, WorkHub - introducing Expo Village WorkHub

6:05 – 6:15 PM: Presentation by Christopher Romaine, Savills - introducing Expo Village Residences 2A

6:15 – 6:45 PM: Raffle Draw

6:45 – 7:00 PM: Music & Networking

Besides offering a range of meeting rooms that can host 8-12 people, WorkHub also offers plenty of services such as PRO support, secretary, IT, and free zone licences with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority for start-ups and SMEs, which allows for an easy setup process to start businesses in Dubai.

To RSVP, you can contact amjad.mkayed@savills.me to secure your spot, as there are limited spaces available.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

About WorkHub:

WorkHub is a dynamic coworking space managed by UNBOX, providing a collaborative environment for today's entrepreneurial professionals. Located in Expo Village, a community by the Dubai World Trade Centre, WorkHub is within walking distance from the Expo 2020 metro station and offers flexible workspaces and community-driven facilities.

Website: https://www.expovillage.com/en/workhub/

Address: Expo Village, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: info@expovillage.ae

WorkHub’s operating hours are daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

About UNBOX:

UNBOX is a pioneering provider of flexible workspace solutions that go beyond traditional office spaces. With a commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive business community, UNBOX creates workspaces that inspire creativity, collaboration, and growth. As a leader in the industry, UNBOX is dedicated to redefining the future of workspaces and providing flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Our foundation is built on UNBOX thinking – a drive to find fresh ways to connect startups, industry leaders, innovators, and corporations. Step into our ecosystem, where innovation, intelligence, and opportunities come together seamlessly.

About Expo Village:

Originally developed by Dubai World Trade Centre as the official residential community for Expo 2020 Dubai delegates, Expo Village is an emerging and sought-after residential and business hub situated at the heart of the sprawling Dubai South development. With 2,273 units spread across four clusters, it is home to a growing international community and offers furnished short-term or annual lease rental options with doorstep access to major business hubs, highways, and transportation links - including a dedicated metro station – as well as essential retail services, green spaces, walking areas, leisure facilities, and nearby Expo City dining and entertainment destinations.