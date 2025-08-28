Abu Dhabi, UAE – CONDOR, a Brazilian leader in non-lethal technologies and part of the UAE’s EDGE Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 4iG Space and Defence Technologies (S&D), a major telecommunications, IT, and defence-industrial group in Hungary and the Western Balkans, to explore the establishment of a regional hub in Hungary for advanced non-lethal solutions.

Under the MoU, 4iG S&D and CONDOR will explore opportunities to produce non-lethal solutions in Hungary, including possible technology transfers, manufacturing, training and capacity building, and joint research initiatives.

Frederico Aguiar, CEO of CONDOR, said: “With the strong backing of EDGE, our partnership with 4iG S&D represents a strategic step in advancing Hungary’s defence industry and supporting the wider European security ecosystem. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to delivering sovereign, localised non-lethal solutions that enhance the capabilities of Central European law enforcement and regional security forces. By fostering enduring partnerships across Europe, we aim to catalyse innovation, strengthen industrial collaboration, and contribute to the development of next-generation technologies that safeguard our societies.”

The goal of the long-term partnership between 4iG SDT and EDGE is to create joint developments that are competitive on an international level and meet the technological and security policy requirements of NATO member states. The cooperation agreement now signed with CONDOR creates the opportunity to lay the foundations for a regional center in the field of limited-impact, traumatic defence solutions through joint developments, knowledge transfer, and industrial synergies. The agreement can serve as an excellent example and also marks the beginning of cross-continental cooperation” said István Sárhegyi, CEO of 4iG SDT.

The MoU for advanced non-lethal solutions is the latest development in EDGE’s ongoing partnership with 4iG S&D. In July this year, EDGE and 4iG S&D signed three MoUs to establish significant and expansive industrial cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hungary, including the exploration of jointly developing and producing EDGE’s SKYKNIGHT air defence missile system, SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering munitions, and VEGA and ORION unmanned air traffic control solutions.

The agreements highlight EDGE’s continuous commitment to strengthening ties with key European defence ecosystems through dynamic partnerships and delivering jointly developed, export-ready solutions that meet the evolving modernisation requirements of NATO countries.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About CONDOR

Founded in 1985 and based in the state of Rio de Janeiro, CONDOR is one of Brazil's largest exporters of defence and security-related solutions and is a global leader in non-lethal technologies (NLT). The company's manufacturing facilities cover one million square metres and include eighteen research laboratories and its own pioneering Science and Technology Institute, dedicated to the research, innovation and manufacture of NLT devices and systems.

CONDOR's commitment to the Non-Lethal Concept is recognised in more than 85 countries, where the company has the opportunity not only to sell its technologies, but also to promote the proportional and reasonable use of force by Defence Forces and Law Enforcement agents.

4iG Group

Headquartered in Budapest and majority-owned by Hungarian investors, 4iG Plc. is one of the leading telecommunications, IT, and space and defence industrial groups in Hungary and the Western Balkans. As a company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange, 4iG's fresh and innovative mindset and its position as Hungary's leading IT systems integrator have made the group a key business service provider for the region’s digital transformation. The group’s dynamic expansion strategy has positioned it as a dominant player in the telecommunications market in Hungary and the Western Balkans. 4iG Group continues to expand its services, expertise, and portfolio to meet the evolving demands and needs of the telecommunications and IT markets. The Group employs more than 8,000 people.

4iG Space and Defence Technologies (4iG S&D)

4iG S&D is a Hungary-based member of the 4iG Group, specialising in the research, development, integration, and international commercialisation of defence and space technologies. The company aims to support the development of NATO-compatible defence capabilities with innovative solutions and to serve as a bridge between the Hungarian technology sector and the global defence industry. 4iG S&D plays a key role in Hungary’s defence innovation ecosystem and actively contributes to the dual-use adaptation of advanced technologies for civilian applications.

