Doha: In line with its mission to address national corrosion challenges, the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) recently hosted the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) for a collaborative workshop. Held September 6, the event represented a significant milestone in advancing corrosion studies and materials solutions within Qatar.

The workshop, which took place at HBKU’s Researchery, brought together 45 corrosion experts representing diverse industries, who collectively highlighted the critical importance of Corrosion Impact studies for Qatar, particularly as they apply to the country’s economy, industrial processes, and safety measures. Participants included professionals from Qatar’s Industry as well as Alain Thomas, CEO, AMPP. Over the course of proceedings, QEERI’s Corrosion Center and AMPP explored collaboration opportunities, including the establishment of an AMPP chapter in Qatar. It is anticipated that future cooperation between both organizations will enrich research efforts, facilitate training and certification programs, and knowledge exchange within the corrosion field, ultimately contributing to the economic sustainability and safety of the region.

Dr. Marc Vermeersch, Executive Director of QEERI, emphasized the significance of such collaborations: "The partnership between QEERI Corrosion Center and AMPP represents a pivotal step in our commitment to addressing national corrosion challenges. Through such collaborations and workshops, we aim to create innovative, practical solutions tailored to Qatar's unique environmental conditions."

Speaking after the workshop, Dr. Hanan Farhat, Senior Research Director of the Corrosion Center, said: "This workshop is a testament to our dedication to advancing corrosion and materials research and knowledge in Qatar. We are honored to collaborate with AMPP and leverage their expertise in training and research to further our mission in ensuring the sustainability of Qatar’s industrial and urban infrastructure, and preventing the impact of corrosion related leaks on the environment. The visit by AMPP CEO Alain Thomas and the accompanying workshop marks a chapter in our journey towards achieving excellence in corrosion studies, benefiting both industry and society."

“Establishing an AMPP chapter in Qatar is not just an opportunity; it's a strategic imperative,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “With the amazing effort of Dr. Hanan and the incredible dedication of the area’s leaders to create a chapter, we are poised to produce an impactful presence in the heart of the Middle East. This new chapter will foster collaboration and knowledge sharing and symbolize our commitment to advancing corrosion control and materials protection on a global scale

Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is a national research institute tasked with supporting Qatar in addressing its grand challenges related to energy, water, and environment.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.