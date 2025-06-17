Dubai, United Arab Emirates – COIMA SGR, a leader in the investment, development and management of real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors, has finalised an agreement with lenders to purchase 100% of the legacy debt on the historic Grand Hôtel des Bains, in a move that paves the way for the full restoration of the landmark hotel on the Lido di Venezia with over 180 keys originally.

Partnering with COIMA, Eagle Hills’ entry into Italy marks a strategic progression of its growing European footprint and reinforces its long-term position of revitalizing iconic destinations through world-class hospitality.

This hotel adds to a global luxury hospitality portfolio of over 90 properties under the leadership of Mohamed Alabbar, founder of both Eagle Hills and Emaar Properties. Eagle Hills alone owns and operates more than 35 luxury hotels and stands among the world’s leading mixed-use development companies, with a presence in over 12 countries. Its growing portfolio spans premier destinations across Europe, the Adriatic, the Middle East, and Africa—delivering integrated communities and iconic hospitality experie

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman and founder of Eagle Hills, said: “This is more than a restoration – it is a revival of European legacy through modern excellence. Venice has always been a bridge between worlds, and we are proud to be part of its future, bringing our experience in luxury hospitality to one of the most symbolic hotels on the continent.”

Manfredi Catella, COIMA founder and CEO, said: “This first partnership with Eagle Hills, after having explored extensively investment opportunities, represent an important step looking forward and a sensitive sign of consolidation of relationship between Italy and UAE also following the meeting between our Prime Ministry Giorgia Meloni and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The hotel Des Bains represents a symbol of Venice in the world and a precious heritage of our country. We will promptly start sharing the program with the public institutions to establish all the necessary premises to make the Des Bains back on the world map of tourism.”

