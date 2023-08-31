Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Coda Payments, the world’s leading provider of cross-border monetization solutions for mobile gaming and digital services, has partnered with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to enable users to purchase their favourite mobile gaming top-ups and vouchers using their mobile phone number.

The service; which is now live in KSA, will provide Mobily customers with far greater convenience in how they pay for their mobile gaming needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mobily, one of the leading telecommunication companies in Saudi Arabia, to offer mobile gamers a convenient payment option," said Nizar Chehade, Regional Director at Coda Payments. “This is a key partnership for Coda, Mobily, and mobile gamers in Saudi Arabia. Our goal through this partnership is to bring our solutions to Mobily's extensive community of over 10 million people across the Kingdom and provide them with a variety of easy and secure payment options."

The new payment option offers a seamless and secure way to pay for gaming top-ups and vouchers at Codashop using an existing phone bill. Once the user chooses to pay with Mobily, the amount will be deducted from their phone bill, eliminating the need for any additional payment methods or information.

Mobily users will benefit from the partnership by enjoying the convenience of paying for a variety of gaming-related products at Codashop and settling the cost using their existing phone bill.

"We are excited to partner with Coda Payments, offering our users a seamless payment option for mobile gaming. This partnership not only brings great value to our customers but also supports our expansion efforts and ambition to become a major player in the gaming world. Mobily has been actively investing in gaming events, tournaments, and collaborations with popular gaming content creators, all aimed at offering our customers a comprehensive gaming experience." said Thamer Albutairi, General Manager of Digital Services at Mobily.

About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of experience managing the complexities of monetization and content discovery in gaming and beyond. Coda is trusted by over 300 publishers – including industry giants Activision Blizzard, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga – to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to 10M+ paying customers around the world. Coda offers channel, platform and payment solutions including Codapay, which offers direct payments integration on publishers’ websites, and Codashop, the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide, and xShop, which makes their content available on a range of e-commerce platforms. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in APAC by the Financial Times, a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine.

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

