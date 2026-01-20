Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it has launched unique co-creation activities with Ethiopian Airlines*1, the largest airline in Africa, and Ethiopian Airports at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Bole International Airport). This initiative aims to reduce Foreign Object Debris (FOD) on airport surfaces to enhance safe aircraft operations with peace of mind. It is the first time that Bridgestone has continuously collaborated with both an airline and an airport on such co-creation activities.

Managing FOD at airports is essential to ensuring safe aircraft operations with peace of mind. Previously, FOD at Bole International Airport, the main hub for Ethiopian Airlines, caused tire-related problems that could affect flight schedules, highlighting an opportunity to improve operational efficiency through FOD management.

Bridgestone has a system to inspect and analyze all used tires returned from airline customers and accumulates FOD data specific to each airline. Utilizing its accumulated data and expertise, the company analyzed the FOD situation at Bole International Airport and proposed collaborative activities with Ethiopian Airlines and Ethiopian Airports to reduce FOD. Bridgestone continuously supported and strengthened regular FOD patrols by the airport staff through data analysis based on FOD distribution information, creation of hazard maps, recommendations for efficient FOD collection, and awareness activities regarding FOD impact.

As a result of ongoing collaboration, the incidence rate of aircraft tire issues caused by FOD has significantly decreased compared to the period before the initiative began. This improvement has led to better on-time performance and contributed to safe aircraft operations with peace of mindby Ethiopian Airlines. Furthermore, through increased utilization of retreaded tires*2, the initiative has enhanced productivity, economic value, and sustainability in aviation operations.

Going forward, Ethiopian Airlines Group and Bridgestone will continue to amplify the value of co-creation, contributing to the development of the aviation industry and society as a whole.

Comment from Retta Melaku, Chief Operating Officer of Ethiopian Airlines:

“At Ethiopian Airlines, the safety of our passengers, employees, and aircraft is a priority. We are pleased to collaborate with Bridgestone to further strengthen our efforts in reducing FOD at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport and ensure safe operations at the hub airport.”

Comment from Getaneh Adera, Managing Director of Ethiopian Airports:

“We remain fully committed to upholding the highest safety standards at Bole International Airport at all times. This significant achievement in reducing FOD is the result of our strong commitment for safe operations and close collaboration with Bridgestone. Through our co-creation activities, we are pleased to have realized safer operations with enhanced productivity and economic value.”

Comment from Jean-Philippe Minet, Managing Director of Bridgestone Aircraft Tire (Europe) S.A.:

“By combining the learnings and insights from Ethiopian Airlines’ operational issues with our analysis technology and know-how, we have deepened our co-creation to propose customized solutions. We are delighted to contribute to safe aircraft operations with peace of mind and to improved operational productivity through the co-creation of efficient FOD reduction on airport surfaces. Through further expansion and evolution of this solution, we will amplify the value of our “Dan-Totsu Products” *3, trust with our customers, and value of the data for creating new value.”

With expansion and enhancement of solution for airlines, Bridgestone is committed to social and customer value based on co-creation, aligning with our corporate commitment, the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” *4 which emphasizes “Efficiency: Committed to maximizing productivity through the advancement of mobility.” and “Extension: Committed to nonstop mobility and innovation that keeps people and the world moving ahead.”

*1 Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline group, operates flights from Addis Ababa to 145 international passenger and cargo destinations, including 65 cities in Africa. The airline emphasizes passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, utilizing state-of-the-art aircraft such as the Boeing 737, 777, 787, and Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000.

*2 Retread tires are produced by replacing worn tread on used tires, enabling the reuse of tire casings. This process extends the life of the tire and supports circular economy.

*3 "Dan-Totsu" refers to Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader.

*4 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the “Bridgestone E8 Commitment,” to help it realize its vision: “Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company.” This commitment will serve as the Group’s axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The “Bridgestone E8 Commitment” consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter “E” (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

