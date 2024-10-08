Johannesburg, South Africa – CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider, has rolled out its CMC Fusion™ networking platform across 51 African and 11 Middle Eastern countries. It will enable carriers, service providers and enterprises to provision and manage network services across these regions from anywhere in the world, simplifying business growth across dynamic markets.

CMC Fusion™ is a cloud-based platform that consolidates multiple network services and analytics into a single portal and marketplace, including MPLS, Carrier Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), multi-cloud connect, software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), service monitoring, assurance, security, management, and more. The easy-to-use portal is built on the largest application-aware, AI-enabled and software-defined network (SDN) in Africa. It is aligned with global industry standards to ensure interoperability and provide support with regulatory compliance.

“CMC Fusion™ is transforming what was once a complex, costly and fragmented market into one unified networking ecosystem,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “We are developing a platform that is making it easier than ever to do business across Africa and the Middle East.”

CMC Fusion™ enables seamless, consistent performance and application experience for customers connecting across multiple countries and clouds in Africa and the Middle East. It provides a consolidated view of all information and analytics, making it easy for customers to track their orders, tickets, and services. Round-the-clock network monitoring enables fast identification and troubleshooting of any potential problems. Carriers, service providers and enterprises can move with greater agility to connect and capture new growth opportunities across multiple markets.

Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks, added, “In an increasingly cloud-centric world, we are removing the borders and barriers to growth in Africa and the Middle East and innovating to directly address on-the-ground challenges where we operate. We’re looking forward to making it even easier for our customers to grow their businesses across these regions.”

CMC Cloud is one of the many solutions available through CMC Fusion™, delivering high-performance edge computing across Africa. The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution is designed to bring workloads closer to the end user and improve the performance of applications and services, without the need to invest in physical hardware. CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 11 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

-Ends-

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years, it combines network reach across cloud on-ramps and six continents with innovation in AI, edge cloud, cybersecurity, SDN, virtualisation, and a range of services to solve local enterprise challenges with world-class solutions.

CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organisations, operating more than 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network. CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 11 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

https://www.cmcnetworks.com/