Amman, Jordan – Cloud Solutions IT and Communications is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the Kingdom Health. This partnership marks a landmark moment for Jordan’s healthcare landscape, as Kingdom Health becomes the first hospital in the country to implement the full Cloud Solutions suite of digital healthcare services.

Kingdom Health aims to establish an integrated healthcare and academic center in Amman that brings together the Kingdom University Hospital, a 330-bed general hospital with 72 outpatient clinics and a dedicated children’s hospital, alongside a medical university, the Kingdom University of Health Sciences, with a capacity of 600 students and an annual intake of 100. Together, this creates an integrated model that supports Jordan’s position as a regional center for medical excellence.

Under the partnership, Cloud Solutions will deliver a full stack of digital healthcare products and services, including advanced clinical and operational systems, electronic medical records (EMR) and health information exchange (HIE), patient experience and engagement platforms, analytics, reporting, and business intelligence, interoperability and integration solutions, cybersecurity and compliance solutions, cloud infrastructure and managed services, and digital transformation consulting and support.

The deployment of the digital platform will support improved care coordination, streamlined workflows, and enhanced clinical decision-making. Patients are expected to benefit from more efficient access to services and improved care experience, while clinical teams will be supported by digital tools that strengthen patient safety and quality of care.

Furthermore, Cloud Solutions’ platforms will also enable Kingdom Health to streamline administrative processes, improve resource utilization, and reduce operational burden. This efficiency will allow clinical teams to focus more on patient care while supporting the hospital’s long-term sustainability and financial performance.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Kingdom Health and support such a visionary project that will elevate healthcare standards across the region,” said Eng. Abdulelah Al Mayman, CEO of Cloud Solutions for IT and Communications. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable healthcare technology solutions that empower clinicians, enhance patient experience, and drive measurable outcomes. We look forward to contributing to the success of the Kingdom Health and supporting Jordan’s journey to become a leading hub for medical excellence.”

“Kingdom Health is building on the longstanding history of healthcare and medical education excellence in Jordan,” said Osama Fattaleh, CEO of The Kingdom Health. “Cloud Solutions’ comprehensive platform will play a key role in enabling our clinical teams and supporting an exceptional patient experience. We look forward to this partnership and our shared commitment to advancing healthcare delivery.”

Cloud Solutions’ involvement aligns with the broader vision of the Kingdom Health, which aims to deliver integrated, high-quality care, strengthen medical education, and position Jordan as a regional center for medical excellence. Cloud Solutions will work closely with Kingdom Health to ensure the successful deployment of its solutions, adhering to the highest standards of quality, security, and operational excellence.

About the Kingdom Health

The Kingdom Health (KH) is a forward-looking academic medical institution established in 2022 through a public-private partnership under Jordan Investment Fund Law No. (16) of 2016. Kingdom Health brings together medical education, research, and patient care within one integrated model to address national and regional healthcare needs.

Kingdom Health is anchored by The Kingdom University of Health Sciences and The Kingdom University Hospital, a 330-bed hospital with 72 outpatient clinics, a dedicated children’s hospital, and a medical school with capacity for 600 students and an annual intake of 100. The university is home to four specialized research centers focused on Genomics and Precision Medicine, Bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Public Health and Health Systems, and Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine.

Through global collaborations and affiliations with UCL Medical School (UCLMS) and UCLA Health, Kingdom Health is committed to advancing individual and societal health by fostering innovation, collaboration, and compassionate care.

About Cloud Solutions for IT and Communications

Cloud Solutions for IT and Communications is a Saudi-based provider of digital healthcare solutions, with over 15 years of experience supporting healthcare organizations in their digital transformation journeys. The company offers a portfolio of more than 18 products designed to address a wide range of clinical, administrative, and operational requirements across the healthcare ecosystem.

Cloud Solutions has delivered over 300 projects across 13 regions in three countries, working closely with healthcare providers to implement scalable and secure technology solutions. Its platforms have supported the digitization of operations in more than 100 hospitals, contributing to the transition toward modern, technology-enabled healthcare environments.