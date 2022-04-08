Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, has opened its evening clinics that will run throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, further emphasizing its commitment to providing exceptional, patient-centered healthcare services in the region.

The evening clinics, which will be available between 8.30pm - 1.00am from Monday to Friday, are for the most in-demand services, including: Primary Care, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Allergy, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Ophthalmology, Urology, Podiatry, Pain Management, Rehabilitation, Echo, and the pulmonary function tests lab.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi CEO, Jorge Guzman, said: “We are here to serve the community and to deliver world-class care for our patients. During Ramadan, we appreciate that many people’s schedules change to allow for fasting, gathering with family, and celebrating the Holy Month. As a hospital that exists to serve the needs of the community, we want to be available to patients whenever is most convenient in their day.”

The hospital’s Daytime Clinics will run from Monday to Thursday (9:00am to 3:30pm) and 9:00am to 1:00pm on Friday. Operative services will be from Monday to Friday (7:30pm to 3:00pm).

For more information or to book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223) visit www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae, or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.