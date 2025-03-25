Offering will empower customers to build and secure data centers to develop and run AI workloads.

The Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA will embed security within all layers, from the application to the workload, to the infrastructure using solutions like Cisco AI Defense and Hybrid Mesh Firewall.

Dubai, UAE — Cisco [NASDAQ: CSCO] unveiled an AI factory architecture with NVIDIA that puts security at its core. This collaboration with NVIDIA builds on the expanded partnership that was announced last month, and the companies have moved swiftly to provide validated reference architectures today. Together, the companies are developing the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA to dramatically simplify how enterprises deploy, manage, and secure AI infrastructure at any scale.

“AI can unlock groundbreaking opportunities for the enterprise,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. “To achieve this, the integration of networking and security is essential. Cisco and NVIDIA's trusted, innovative solutions empower our customers to harness AI's full potential simply and securely.”

“AI factories are transforming every industry, and security must be built into every layer to protect data, applications and infrastructure,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Cisco are creating the blueprint for secure AI—giving enterprises the foundation they need to confidently scale AI while safeguarding their most valuable assets.”

Developing and delivering AI applications require high performing, scalable infrastructure and AI software tool chain. Securing this infrastructure and AI software requires a new architecture – one that embeds security at all layers of the AI stack and automatically expands and adapts as the underlying infrastructure changes. Cisco and NVIDIA’s partnership on the NVIDIA Spectrum-XTM Ethernet networking platform provides the foundation for the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA. Cisco is integrating security solutions like Cisco Hypershield, to help protect AI workloads, and Cisco AI Defense, to help protect the development, deployment, and use of AI models and applications. Together, Cisco and NVIDIA will provide customers with the flexibility to design infrastructure for their specific AI needs without sacrificing operational simplicity or security.



Building a Secure AI Factory

AI factories – data centers purpose-built to power AI workloads – are designed to be more modular, scalable and agile, but organizations must also look beyond raw compute power. AI Factories must address new and complex security challenges. The recently published Cisco State of AI Security report analyzes dozens of AI-specific threat vectors and over 700 pieces of AI-related legislation to highlight key developments from a rapidly evolving AI security landscape. Organizations that strategically address both their AI infrastructure and security challenges simultaneously will be more agile, scale faster, and derive business value quicker.

Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA is expected to build on the companies’ unique ability to offer flexible AI networking and full-stack technology options that leverage the planned joint architecture. The partnership will bring together technologies from Cisco, NVIDIA, and our ecosystem partners into a secure AI factory architecture for enterprise customers, including: compute, networking, storage, and software.

The Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA includes security at all layers:

Securing the infrastructure through Cisco Hybrid Mesh Firewall that provides unified security management and consistent policy across multiple enforcement points. It will, in the future, extend pervasive, zero-trust security enforcement to every AI node by integrating with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs.

through Cisco Hybrid Mesh Firewall that provides unified security management and consistent policy across multiple enforcement points. It will, in the future, extend pervasive, zero-trust security enforcement to every AI node by integrating with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs. Securing the Workload via Cisco Hypershield that prevents adversary lateral movement and proactive vulnerability mitigation without the need for patching, all from a single management interface. Future enhancements will further strengthen workload protection through integration with NVIDIA BlueField-3’s DOCA AppShield for real-time workload threat detection in AI-focused virtual machines and containers.

via Cisco Hypershield that prevents adversary lateral movement and proactive vulnerability mitigation without the need for patching, all from a single management interface. Future enhancements will further strengthen workload protection through integration with NVIDIA BlueField-3’s DOCA AppShield for real-time workload threat detection in AI-focused virtual machines and containers. Securing the AI application with Cisco AI Defense that empowers security and AI teams with comprehensive tools to protect AI applications from safety risks across the development lifecycle. Additionally, AI Defense helps companies align to AI security standards with a single integration, including NIST, MITRE ATLAS, and OWASP LLM Top 10. Future enhancements include integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to streamline AI security workflows.

Cisco and NVIDIA each bring a unique understanding of customer AI infrastructure needs, and by combining their insights, can offer flexible deployment models alongside proven reference architectures. The Secure AI Factory will provide enterprise customers with scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure that supports customers at any stage of their journey and embeds security throughout.

Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA will have flexible deployment options, including

Ready-to-deploy approach along with Cisco’s security portfolio and NVIDIA technology, customers can deploy a vertically integrated AI solution that automates and simplifies the secure AI factory lifecycle from design to deployment and ongoing monitoring.

Build-your-own: Featuring customizable modular components from Cisco, NVIDIA, and the companies’ storage ecosystem partners, customers can incorporate their current infrastructure and build solutions that are designed precisely for their unique environments.

Cisco and NVIDIA: The journey to a validated and unified architecture

Moving quickly is crucial to meet today’s demand for AI infrastructure, and Cisco and NVIDIA have made progress as part of the collaboration announced in February 2025. Cisco has developed new reference architectures with deployment options for Cisco Nexus Hyperfabric AI or Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches validated and based on the NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture for HGX H200 and Spectrum-X.

Availability

Solutions based on the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA architecture are expected to be available for purchase before the end of calendar year 2025. Many of the individual technology components included in the architecture are available today.

