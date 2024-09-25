Manama, Bahrain – Cipriani, the globally renowned Italian restaurant and hospitality brand, is delighted to announce the launch of its first Pool & Beach concept in Bahrain. This highly anticipated debut, opening soon, will be located within the scenic Marassi Beach, offering guests an exquisite blend of elegance and relaxation against the backdrop of Bahrain’s golden sands and azure waters.

Cipriani Pool & Beach, combines stylish sunbeds by the pool with private cabanas on the beach, offering guests an unparalleled experience in a breathtaking setting.

The menu will consist of a variety of Italian flavors specifically crafted for the pool and beach area. Complementing the culinary offerings, a selection of refreshing cocktails will be available, ensuring a perfect day in the sun. To enhance the atmosphere, Cipriani Pool & Beach, will feature live entertainment, including a saxophonist, creating a vibrant yet relaxed ambiance for all guests.

Cipriani’s storied legacy dates back to 1931 when Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar in Venice, and is celebrated for its warm hospitality, unique atmosphere and iconic creations, including the renowned Carpaccio “alla Cipriani” and Bellini. With a prestigious global presence in major cities worldwide, Cipriani upholds its tradition of excellence and sophistication. Cipriani Bahrain is set to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience, blending exquisite Italian cuisine with the elegance and warmth of a four-generation hospitality tradition. Embracing the motto "to serve is first to love," Cipriani continues to redefine luxury dining.

Cipriani Bahrain, Marassi

Open daily from 12pm - 12am

For reservations, call +973 1700 3300

ABOUT CIPRIANI

On May 13 1931, Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar on the first floor of an abandoned rope warehouse off a dead end in Piazza San Marco, Venice. At 50 square meters, it appeared to be a typical “cozy” Venetian restaurant, but with the careful attention to detail and perfectly proportioned furniture, glasses and cutlery Harry’s Bar was anything but typical. Unchanged since 1931 and now a National Landmark, its famously relaxed atmosphere, great food and warm service have catered to a very eclectic clientele that has included through the years Hollywood legends, royalty, artists and people from all over the world. It has been constantly imitated but never reproduced.

In the 93 years since and with three generations of Cipriani family members leading the growth, Arrigo, Giuseppe and his sons Ignazio and Maggio, Cipriani has developed into an international hospitality brand, with restaurants, landmarked event spaces, luxury residential, hotels and private membership clubs around the world including Venice, Milan, New York, Miami, Mexico City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Hong Kong, Monte Carlo, Ibiza, Marbella, Riyadh, Las Vegas, Istanbul, Los Angeles, Bahrain and the upcoming Punta del Este. The timeless values of love for service, lack of imposition, quality of products and luxury in simplicity are still valid today as they were in 1931.