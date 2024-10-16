CASABLANCA, Morocco /African Media Agency (AMA): Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with CIH BANK, one of Morocco’s leading financial institutions, to revolutionize banking for millions of customers. CIH BANK’s partnership with Backbase is part of a growing movement among Moroccan financial institutions to embrace customer-centric innovation and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

CIH BANK, recognized as "Tomorrow's Bank, Today," has chosen Backbase to realize its vision of becoming the financial partner for every Moroccan. Through this collaboration, CIH BANK aims to deepen customer relationships by offering segment-based solutions and seamless access to the targeted financial services when they are needed most—whether it's opening a bank account, securing a student loan, or investing to grow their wealth.

Empowering CIH BANK’s Digital Transformation

With Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, CIH BANK will modernize its digital infrastructure and accelerate its ability to deliver customer-centric services. By integrating the industry-leading platform, CIH BANK will streamline the onboarding process, making it faster and more intuitive for both Moroccans in the Kingdom and those abroad to open accounts and manage their finances with ease. This initiative aligns with CIH BANK’s broader strategy to offer personalized, context-aware experiences that cater to each customer's unique needs and financial journey.

A Platform Built for Innovation and Growth

Backbase’s platform brings a powerful combination of out-of-the-box functionality and market-leading UI/UX, ensuring that CIH BANK can quickly go to market with new capabilities. By adopting the modular, composable and flexible architecture, CIH BANK can maintain control over its future innovations, allowing it to continuously evolve and deliver more delightful and meaningful interactions with its customers. This focus on future-proof technology enables the bank to foster customer engagement and loyalty while keeping pace with the rapidly changing digital landscape.

Matthijs Eijpe, SVP and Managing Director at Backbase CEEMEA", commented: “Collaborating with CIH BANK at this stage of their digital transformation is truly exciting. By enhancing their digital infrastructure through our platform, CIH BANK is positioning itself to consistently meet customers' needs, swiftly adapt to market demands, and deliver the secure, modern services that Moroccan customers deserve.”

Driss Bennouna, Deputy Managing Director responsible for Technology Services, Organization, and Quality at CIH BANK, said: “This partnership with Backbase marks a significant step in our digital transformation strategy. We are constantly committed to providing our clients with innovative banking solutions, offering them a personalized experience tailored to their needs. This new collaboration will allow us to further facilitate access to both modern and inclusive banking services.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Backbase.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer. We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.

Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 150 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, Everbank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, TD Bank, Techcom Bank, and TPBank.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto. Visit www.backbase.com for more.

About CIH BANK

CIH BANK is a universal bank serving individuals, professionals, businesses, and the real estate promotion sector. With a wide range of banking products and services, the Bank covers various areas of expertise, thus meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

Committed to anticipating its clients' expectations, CIH BANK constantly develops personalized solutions to meet the specific demands of each market segment. This dynamic approach allows the Bank to adjust to changes in the banking sector and offer ever more relevant solutions.

By combining digitization with proximity, CIH BANK offers an optimized banking experience, supported by a network of more than 336 branches and 716 ATMs across Morocco, ensuring quality service and optimal accessibility for its clients.

This combination of advanced digital services and a wide branch network makes CIH BANK a preferred choice for all those seeking financial solutions tailored to their expectations.

For more information, visit www.cihbank.ma.