London: CIBSE is pleased to announce that CIBSE UAE has been renamed to CIBSE MENA, reflecting the Institution’s growing activity and membership across the Middle East and North Africa. This strategic change aligns CIBSE’s regional structure with industry growth, expanding its reach and impact across the region.

Since its inception, CIBSE UAE has played a central role in supporting building services professionals in the United Arab Emirates. Over time, both the region and the nature of CIBSE’s activity have evolved considerably. What began as activity predominantly centred in the UAE has now expanded significantly, with increasing engagement and building services activity taking place across the wider MENA region.

Renaming the region to CIBSE MENA ensures that the Institution’s structure aligns with where members are working and where the industry is growing. To continue its journey as a truly global, member-centric organisation, CIBSE must adapt to the changing needs of members and potential members, including how its geographical regions are structured.

Ruth Carter, CIBSE CEO, said: “This expanded focus allows us to connect professionals across a much broader landscape, creating a richer exchange of knowledge, experience and innovation. Practically, it enables us to engage with more members on the ground, build stronger networks, and tailor our support to local contexts while maintaining consistent standards”

The change highlights CIBSE’s commitment to being present and active wherever building services engineering is prominent. Leveraging existing infrastructure, the new MENA structure allows the Institution to manage activity consistently and safely, while expanding its reach and relevance.

The CIBSE MENA Region encompasses a wide range of countries across the region. This broader regional scope will enable CIBSE to connect professionals across multiple markets, foster collaboration, and amplify the impact of our work on building performance and sustainability throughout the MENA region.

This renaming represents a strategic evolution, not just a cosmetic change. It reflects where the industry is headed, where members are active, and where CIBSE can add the greatest value in the years ahead. It underscores the Institution’s mission to support professionals on the ground and provide a platform for excellence across the MENA built environment sector.

