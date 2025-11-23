Cairo, Egypt: CI Capital Asset Management (CIAM), a subsidiary of CI Capital Holding (CICH.CA) - a diversified financial services group – owned by Banque Misr, announced the successful closing of the “Gold Misr” Fund. The Shariah-compliant gold investment fund with cumulative daily returns and prize draws, has exceeded expectations with a subscription coverage of more than 225%.

The “Gold Misr” Fund provides investors with a saving and investment vehicle by allocating the majority of its assets to physical gold bullion of the highest purity (999.9, 24 carat, RJC-compliant international standards) in a regulated manner and with flexible investment guidelines, which allow market maneuverability. A Sharia Supervisory Committee comprised of leading scholars will oversee the fund to ensure full compliance with Islamic Sharia principles. In addition, the fund introduces a unique feature to the Egyptian market: periodic prize draws for investors, offering further value beyond traditional gold investment. Notably, there are no subscription fees for investors. Investors may subscribe through CI Capital Fixed Income Brokerage, acting as the receiving entity, with additional outlets to be announced following the close of the initial subscription.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our clients and partners for their continuous support and trust, which has always been a cornerstone of the company’s journey,” expressed Dr. Amr abo El Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management. “The launch of the ‘Gold Misr’ Fund reflects CIAM’s commitment throughout the past years to offer investors innovative solutions and diversified asset classes through investing in gold. The fund follows professional management and an investment strategy adhering to the highest standards of governance and fully compliant with Shariah principles. It also introduces innovative features designed to meet the expectations of investors whose trust the company deeply values.”

CI Capital Asset Management is Egypt’s largest asset manager in terms of the number of funds, managed portfolios, and assets under management. The company was ranked among the top 40 a managers in the Middle East by Forbes (2025). With assets under management exceeding EGP 102 billion as of June 2025—the highest level in the Egyptian market—the company continues to lead the industry. It has also been recognized as the Best Asset Manager in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa by several international institutions specializing in fund and portfolio management.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

For more information, please contact CI’s Investor Relations Department

Email: Investor.relations@cicapital.com

Telephone: +20 (02) 2129 2145

For more media-related information, please contact us via:

media@cicapital.com

Or please visit our socials via:

https://linktr.ee/cicapitalholding